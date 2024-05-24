National

Ready To Build High-Capacity Nuclear Power Units At A New Site In India: Russia

Department of Atomic Energy secretary Ajit Kumar Mohanty on Thursday met with Alexey Likhachev, the Director General of Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation of Russia and discussed ways to further bolster nuclear energy cooperation between two countries.

Russia ready for serious expansion of cooperation with India in the area of atomic energy
info_icon

Russia has said it is ready for serious expansion of cooperation with India in the area of atomic energy, including building high-capacity nuclear power units at a new site in India.

Department of Atomic Energy secretary Ajit Kumar Mohanty on Thursday met with Alexey Likhachev, the Director General of Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation of Russia and discussed ways to further bolster nuclear energy cooperation between two countries.

A statement by Rosatom said officials of the two sides visited the site of the Pilot Demonstration Energy Complex (PDEC) being built in Seversk, Tomsk region in Russia.

During the joint visit, a full-scale discussion took place on the prospective areas of Russian-Indian cooperation in the nuclear field, the statement added.

"We are ready for serious expansion of the cooperation with India in the field of using nuclear energy for peaceful purposes. This include, first of all, serial construction of the Russian-designed high-capacity nuclear power units at a new site in India, implementation of land-based and floating low-power generation projects, cooperation in the nuclear fuel cycle area, as well as in the field of non-power applications of nuclear technologies," Likhachev said.

Rosatom did not elaborate the type of nuclear power reactors it intends to make on the new site in India.

Last week, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India is looking for additional sites for Russian nuclear reactors.

Russia and India are collaborating on building six 1,000 MW nuclear reactors each in Kudankulam (in Tamil Nadu), of which two have been commissioned.

"Alexey Likhachev and Ajit Kumar Mohanty also discussed the progress of the joint Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project being constructed as per the Russian design in the southern India, comprising six power units equipped with light-water reactors, each of 1,000 MW capacity," the statement added.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Lightning Kills College Student In Udupi
  2. No Change Of Guard Ceremony On Saturday Due To Lok Sabha Polls In Delhi: Rashtrapati Bhavan
  3. Railways Suspends Drivers, Assistants For Operating Trains At 120 Kmph Against 20 Kmph Limit
  4. Gujarat: Villagers Block Highway, Hurl Stones After Fatal Accident; Police Lob 90 Tear Gas Shells
  5. Kolkata: Section 144 Imposed From May 28 To July 26 To Avoid 'Violent Demonstrations'
Entertainment News
  1. Amitabh Bachchan On Working On ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Ft. Prabhas-Deepika Padukone: It's Never Known What End Results Shall Be
  2. ‘Dedh Bigha Zameen’ Trailer Review: Pratik Gandhi Is Ready To Fight For Justice
  3. 'Manjummel Boys' Producer Respond To Ilaiyaraaja's Legal Notice For Using 'Kanmani Anbodu Kaadhalan' Song
  4. 'Atlas' On Netflix Movie Review: Even Jennifer Lopez's Strong Performance Couldn't Save This Poorly-Scripted Adventure
  5. Cannes 2024: 'All We Imagine As Light's Kani Kusruti Shows Solidarity For Palestine With Her Watermelon Shaped Bag
Sports News
  1. SRH Vs RR Match Live Score, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: SunRisers' Nightmare - Boult's Wicket Dominance Continues!
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Barcelona Sacks Coach Xavi Hernandez After A Win-less Season
  3. Legends Intercontinental T-20 League Unveiled With Big Stars In Attendance
  4. India Head Coach Hunt: Will VVS Laxman Replace Rahul Dravid? Latest Update
  5. IPL 2024, Qualifier 2 Toss Update: Royals Bowl First; Markram, Unadkat Return In Playing XI
World News
  1. ICJ Orders Israel To Halt Rafah Offensive, Report Progress In One Month | Check Full Ruling
  2. Netanyahu To Address US Congress As ICC Seeks Arrest Warrant For Israeli PM Over War Crimes
  3. No Meals When Seat Belt Sign Is On: Singapore Airlines Changes Rules After Fatal Turbulence
  4. 800 Stars Have Vanished Over 70 Years. Could They Be Collapsing Into Black Holes?
  5. At Least 100 Feared Dead After Massive Landslide Hits Papua New Guinea; PM James Marape Extends Condolences
Latest Stories
  1. 'Pure Art': BTS ARMY Reacts As RM Drops Music Video For 'LOST!' From 2nd Solo Album 'Right Place, Wrong Person'
  2. TBSE Result 2024: Class 10, 12 Results Declared | Direct Link Inside tbse.tripura.gov.in
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Barcelona Sacks Coach Xavi Hernandez After A Win-less Season
  4. Ireland Vs Netherlands T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Match 6 of Tri-Nation Series
  5. Why Are Top Russian Military Officials Getting Arrested
  6. Hina Khan On Missing Cannes Film Festival 2024: If I Went There, Everything Would Just Click
  7. Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE News: 'Kejriwal Playing Role Of Playback Singer In Corruption', Says BJP's Trivedi