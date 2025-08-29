Modi - Ishiba Summit: Trade, Security, And Geopolitics On The Agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day trip to Japan beginning Friday morning comes at a time of deep global economic and geopolitical churn as tariff wars unsettle trade flows worldwide.

Seema Guha
Seema Guha
Updated on:
Updated on:
Modi in Japan
India and Japan have had excellent political relations and are long-time strategic partners working together in the Indo-Pacific region through QUAD. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Japan for the 15th annual India–Japan summit, where he will hold candid discussions with his host, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba

  • The buzz is that Japan will double its target of FDI into India from the five trillion yen up to 2027

  • India is desperate for job opportunities, and with signs that the US may not be as welcoming to H1B visa holders, a pivot to Japan for Indian IT professionals is just what the doctor ordered for India

“During my visit, we would focus on shaping the next phase in our Special Strategic and Global Partnership, which has made steady and significant progress over the past eleven years. We would endeavor to give new wings to our collaboration, expand scope and ambition of our economic and investment ties, and advance cooperation in new and emerging technologies, including AI and Semiconductors,’’ the PM said in a statement before leaving for Tokyo.

India and Japan have had excellent political relations and are long-time strategic partners working together in the Indo-Pacific region through QUAD, the India, Japan, US, Australia grouping, that China views as a policy to contain its growing clout in the region. Modi’s visit is expected to reaffirm strong bilateral ties as the two Asian economies look to shield themselves from U.S. trade shocks.

The Modi visit to Japan, though an annual feature, comes at an important inflection point globally and for the Indo-Pacific. Japan is a steadfast pole and friend of India and to intensify relations with it at this time is extremely important,’’ says retired Ambassador Gurjit Singh, just back from a visit to that country. “Japan has announced a new regional approach, where India and Africa will be part of a regional community with which Japan would like to engage. This trilateral approach is welcome. I expect that during the Modi visit some ideas on this will be fleshed out and a clearer approach will emerge,’’ the ambassador explains.

Related Content
Related Content
Illustration: Vikas Thakur - null
How Much Will Trump's Tariffs Really Hurt India?

BY Kanwal Sibal

Annual Summit


Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Japan for the 15th annual India–Japan summit, where he will hold candid discussions with his host, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, on bilateral ties and global issues. The annual summit with Japan began in 2006, at that time it was the second country besides Russia, that India held yearly meetings at the highest level, indicating the importance of the relations. The summit allows leaders to review bilateral ties and give political guidance to set future goals. Today, India–Japan ties are broad-based and well-structured, with regular ministerial dialogues in the “2+2” format between defence and foreign ministers, as well as exchanges between the National Security Advisors. Together, these engagements provide a comprehensive framework that integrates security, economic, and political cooperation.

“The mechanism of an annual summit is a very important platform to give direction and thrust to bilateral relations. This visit will see some big ticket agreements, as well as review sectors where progress has been slow,’’ says Deepa Wadhwa, India’s former ambassador to Japan.

Clutch of agreements to be signed
A score of agreements are expected to be signed during the visit, though specifics as always are not revealed till the signing ceremony is done. There is talk of agreements on defence, mobility, renewable energy, as well as speculation of some major investment announcements.

null - | Photo: Getty Images
The Fable Of Free Trade

BY Amir Ali

Investment

Japanese companies have been operating in India for several decades, many of them like Maruti Suzuki are household names. Other prominent companies are Honda, Toyota, Sony, and Panasonic, with strong investments in the automotive, electronics, and manufacturing sectors. As also Hitachi, NEC, and Denso. Ahead of his trip to Japan Prime Minister Modi inaugurated and flagged off the “e Vitara’’ Suzuki’s first made in India Electric Vehicle, in his home state of Gujarat. “Make in India, Make for the World, EV vehicles made in India to be exported to 100 countries from today, hybrid battery electrode manufacturing is also starting today,’’ the PM said. It is these kinds of investment opportunities that India is now looking for world-wide. And Suzuki has answered Modi’s call.

“The buzz is that Japan will double its target of FDI into India from the five trillion yen up to 2027, to 10 trillion yen in the next five years. This is a significant approach and will encourage Japanese companies to move to India, either as China-Plus-One or as direct approaches to India in deeper and diverse sectors like semiconductors, electronics and the like,’’ says Ambassador Gurjit Singh. China-Plus-One refers to a strategy in which companies avoid investing only in China and diversify to alternative destinations. This was coined in 2013, when most companies put all their eggs in the China basket.

Poll Issue: Rahul Gandhi leading the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Aurangabad, Bihar - | Photo: PTI
After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

BY Snigdhendu Bhattacharya

Mobility Agreement

A mobility agreement works well for both India and Japan. India is desperate for job opportunities, and with signs that the US may not be as welcoming to H1B visa holders, a pivot to Japan for Indian IT professionals is just what the doctor ordered for India. At the same time, nurses and caregivers are also in high demand in Japan which is an ageing nation and has the maximum number of people living up to 100 years and more. There are over 95,000 centenarians living in Japan as of September 2024, according to a report in Nippon.com. This highlights the country’s longevity as well as a challenge.

“I see Japan becoming more flexible in accepting Indians for training and working in Japan. With about 50,000 Indians in Japan, India is one of the smaller foreign communities. And is known for its technological process which perhaps may lead to more interaction,’’ says ambassador Gurjit Singh.

India-Japan

India-Japan ties have deep cultural and historical roots, going back to the 6th century, when Bodhisena, an Indian monk landed in Japan in 736 to spread the wisdom of Buddha among the people. He lived there till his death in 760. Though British India fought the Imperial army in the Second World War, the people of India had great sympathy for Japan after the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. When Japan, together with the US and its allies took a tough stand against India’s nuclear tests in 1998, New Delhi understood that it came from Japan’s genuine stand against nuclear arms. The Vajpayee government took Japan’s criticism in its stride and never spoke out against Tokyo as it did against other countries that criticised New Delhi’s nuclear tests.

Late Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, played a major role in consolidating ties with India and taking it to the next stage. He was a friend of India. Abe realised early on the importance of a democratic India in the future power balance across Asia. He saw the potential of a rising India much before other Japanese leaders and was singularly responsible for transforming ties with New Delhi from what foreign minister Subramanyam Jaishankar described as a “relatively narrow bilateral level” to a significant strategic partnership. He was also the one who brought up the idea of the Quad as a bulwark against an aggressive China in the Indo-Pacific.

The Indo-Pacific and Quad is now coming increasingly into question, as the Trump administration is giving out mixed signals, keeping all the other three members of the group on edge. Trump is reaching out to China and if he is able to strike an agreement with Xi Jinping, which he desperately wants to, the future of Quad may be in question. All this will be on the table when Modi meets Shigeru Ishiba.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. 'Richest Board Can't Stream Matches': Fans Vent Ire At BCCI As It Fails To Provide Duleep Trophy Live Streaming

  2. RCB Captain Rajat Patidar Lights Up Duleep Trophy With Explosive 125 Featuring 21 Fours

  3. Duleep Trophy: Shubman Gill, Dhruv Jurel, Abhimanyu Easwaran Miss Quarter-final

  4. Mark Wood Targets Ashes Comeback: 'The Injury Is All Right'

  5. Asia Cup Cricket Top 10: From Epic India Vs Pakistan and Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Clashes To Individual Masterclasses

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Round 2 Wrap: Iga Swiatek Fends Off Suzan Lamens, Naomi Osaka Registers Victory

  2. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Eases Past Alexei Popyrin To Continue Title Defence

  3. Coco Gauff vs Donna Vekic Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles 2nd Round Match

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Hailey Baptiste Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles 2nd Round Match

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Alexei Popyrin Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles 2nd Round Match

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Championships 2025: PV Sindhu Stuns World No 2; Dhruv-Tanisha, Satwik-Chirag Enter QFs

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Championships 2025 Round Of 16: SatChi Beat Chinese Duo 2-1

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi Wang, BWF World C'ships: Indian Shuttler Enters Paris Quarter-Final With Ease

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi Wang Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Makes The Quarterfinals After Commanding Win

  5. HS Prannoy Vs Anders Antonsen Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Falls To World No. 2

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Rajasthan Gives Detailed Guidelines On Stray Dog Management After SC’s August 11 Order

  2. Could Trump’s Tariffs Rekindle Friendship Between Russia, India, And China?

  3. Reconfiguring Public Space With Art: Him Chatterjee Turns Dwarka Tunnel Into Indian Cultural Showcase

  4. Himachal Pradesh Flood: Beas River Overflow Washes Away Parts of Iconic Old Manali

  5. Maratha Quota Activist Jarange Reaches Pune Ahead Of Mumbai Protest

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  2. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  3. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  4. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  5. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

World News

  1. Pope Leo Appeals To End The Conflict In 'The Holy Land', Calls For A Permanent Ceasefire

  2. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  3. Ukraine Says Russian Attack Kills Three, Injures 12

  4. OpenAI To Introduce Safeguards In ChatGPT After Teen Suicide Lawsuit

  5. Kim Jong Un To Attend China’s Military Parade Alongside World Leaders

Latest Stories

  1. Param Sundari Advance Booking Report: Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Sells 10K Tickets

  2. Horoscope Today, August 28, 2025: What’s in Store for Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius & More

  3. Reconfiguring Public Space With Art: Him Chatterjee Turns Dwarka Tunnel Into Indian Cultural Showcase

  4. Surat Workers On Edge As Trump’s Tariff Triggers Mass Layoffs In Diamond Industry

  5. Yamuna In Delhi Breaches Danger Mark At Old Railway Bridge, Flood Alert Issued

  6. Mizoram Bans Beggary: Assembly Passes Bill With Rehabilitation And Livelihood Plans

  7. Two Terrorists Killed In Bandipora During LoC Infiltration Attempt

  8. Ekta Kapoor Issues Warning To Aspiring Actors Against Fake Casting Calls For Balaji Telefilms