Friday, Feb 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Modern Police Force Must For India To Become Manufacturing Hub: NITI Aayog CEO Kant

The Platinum Jubilee Logo was unveiled by Chief Guest Kant, who was flanked by Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on the occasion at the city police headquarters on Jai Singh Marg.

Modern Police Force Must For India To Become Manufacturing Hub: NITI Aayog CEO Kant
NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Feb 2022 5:05 pm

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Thursday said the government's goal of making India a manufacturing hub cannot be realised without a modern and forward-looking force.  

Kant said this at the launch ceremony of Delhi Police's Platinum Jubliee Logo. "As the government looks to make India a manufacturing hub - an 'Aspirational India' - with a vibrant economy surging past all records of growth and distribution, this cannot happen without a modern and forward looking police force," he said.

Related stories

Delhi Schools Set To Welcome Students Of Junior Classes From Monday

Allow People To Visit Religious Places: BJP Delhi President To LG

Civic Body Starts Drive To Plant 1 Lakh Trees Across North Delhi

This is the beginning of a series of events to commemorate the platinum jubilee year marking 75 years of glorious existence of the force, officials said. "The Delhi Police is already seen as an efficient organization with its capabilities of security, crime control and fighting terror, along with an exemplary humane touch", he said.

"Its success lies in its agility and adaptability in a dynamically changing technological and security environment. All institutions of government need to share the vision of government to bring about faster changes induced by technology in today's world," Kant was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the Delhi Police.

Emphasizing on a well planned sustainable urbanization, Kant said "In the last 60 years, nobody spoke about urbanization, they focused on rural development. Urbanization brings road, dynamism, centre of creativity and innovation... There is no country that has grown without urbanization. We need to focus on urbanization and sustainable urbanization".

Meanwhile, Delhi Police Commissioner Asthana recounted the history of the force through these years in becoming "the most professional force" in the service of citizens and emhasized that it has always learned and renovated itself in adapting to social change induced by economic and technological development and has never stopped learning to better its own standards and benchmarks.

Addressing the gathering, Kant said that 75 years in the life of a police force was a very unique occasion. "The evolution of Delhi city as the national capital is organically linked to that of Delhi Police," he said, emphasizing that managing a city of over three crore population which is more than the combined population of 20 European nations is an extraordinarily challenging task and the Delhi Police has excelled in its entrustment.

He mentioned the work of Delhi Police during Covid-19 pandemic as "exemplary" and "a lesson for many countries to learn from". Kant emphasized on data to drive changes and data driven competitiveness to achieve efficiency and performance in crime control and prevention. The challenges posed by repeat offenders can be solved with data driven analysis and technological applications, he said.

Delhi Police is data rich and can use this for predictive policing in crime and for intelligent traffic management, Kant observed. Welcoming the higher presence of women in Delhi Police and its efforts for making itself youth-friendly by means of YUVA initiative to provide skill-based training, the Niti Aayog CEO said that other police forces of the country can learn from Delhi Police which is the pride of India.

"Police has to be an agent of change and not of status quo” in driving economic change and development by providing sound law and order and security," he added. 

With inputs from PTI. 

Tags

National NITI Aayog Delhi Police Commissioner Delhi Police Manufacturing Hub COVID-19
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Delhi HC Allows Navneet Kalra To Travel Abroad

Delhi HC Allows Navneet Kalra To Travel Abroad

Chhattisgarh: Woman Killed By Wild Elephant In Surajpur

SC Seeks Response Of Bihar On Plea For Cancellation Of Bail Granted To Killer Of Patna Lawyer

Mere Delay In Intimating Insurer Of Vehicle Theft No Ground For Denying Claim, Says SC

2 More Dead In Gurugram Building Collapse, Construction Company's MD Booked

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A Ukrainian tank moves during military drills close to Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Ready For Survival

Candombe dancers perform during

Siren Of The South

Tulips bloom inside the premises of Mughal Garden, ahead of its opening for general public, at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.

Spring Is In The Air

No entry for empathy, dissent & justice

Crimson Harvest: Artworks That Captured The Tragedy At Lakhimpur Kheri

Police and forensics team investigating the scene of violence as they stand in front of a burnt vehicle in Tikonia, Lakhimpur Kheri, in October.

A Look Back At Lakhimpur Kheri Violence As Accused Ashish Mishra Gets Bail