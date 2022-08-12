Friday, Aug 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

MNCs Like Google, Amazon Needed For Youths From Other Countries To Work In India: Sisodia

Speaking about the AAP-led Delhi government's entrepreneurship programme -- Business Blasters, Sisodia said it will allow every student to showcase the best in them and develop fine entrepreneurial skills.   

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that Delhi Film Policy 2022 has been approved
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that Youths from other nations will aspire to work in India only when we will establish multinational corporations

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Aug 2022 9:51 pm

Youths from other nations will aspire to work in India only when we will establish multinational corporations like Google and Amazon in the country, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said here on Friday.

Sisodia, who is also Delhi's education minister, was addressing the students of two private schools. "We need to establish companies like Google, Amazon in our country and only then, youth of other nations will aspire to work in India," he said.

He said only better education to children can make India the number one country in the world and the biggest indicator of that would be when children of other countries will aspire to study in Indian universities and work in its companies.  

Related stories

Must Work To Keep Pride Of Tricolour Intact: Deputy CM Sisodia At Flag Distribution Event

Invest In Citizens, Don't Play 'Dostwadi' Politics: Manish Sisodia Slams BJP Over Freebies Issue

Strict Action To Be Taken Against Contractors Violating Norms At Road Construction Sites: Sisodia

"The day parents in America or Europe will dream of sending their children to India universities for higher education, our nation can be considered the number one country in the world," he said.   

Speaking about the AAP-led Delhi government's entrepreneurship programme -- Business Blasters, Sisodia said it will allow every student to showcase the best in them and develop fine entrepreneurial skills.   

"The program is a catalyst for the mindset change among students and makes them job providers instead of job seekers," he said. He further said, "no government" can make the country "the best on its own".   

"All 131 crore Indians need to work together to fulfill this dream. Therefore, on the 75th year of independence, everyone should take a pledge that together we will make India the greatest and education is the only way to fulfill this vision," he added.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National MNC Google Amazon Needed For Youths Countries Work In India Entrepreneurship Programme Sisodia Develop Entrepreneurial Skills  
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Wedding Season’ On Netflix Movie Review: An Indianised Rip-Off Of Emma Robert’s Romcom ‘Holidate’

‘Wedding Season’ On Netflix Movie Review: An Indianised Rip-Off Of Emma Robert’s Romcom ‘Holidate’

'Laal Singh Chaddha': Trolls Must Watch Films Before Jumping Onto Conclusions

'Laal Singh Chaddha': Trolls Must Watch Films Before Jumping Onto Conclusions