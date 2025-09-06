Mizoram Assembly adopted a resolution extending the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act, 2023, to the state.
Opposition parties and groups warned it threatens indigenous land rights and Article 371G protections.
MNF, Congress, ZORO and CJM demanded the resolution be withdrawn, warning of agitation.
Opposition parties and several organisations in Mizoram have opposed the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act (FCAA), 2023, which was recently adopted by the state assembly, calling it a “serious threat” to the state and urging its repeal, PTI reported.
During the monsoon session, the Mizoram Assembly adopted a resolution to extend the FCAA, 2023, to the state from this year. The resolution followed a motion moved by Environment, Forests and Climate Change Minister Lalthansanga on 27 August.
According to PTI, the main opposition Mizo National Front (MNF), Congress, the Zo Re-Unification Organisation (ZORO), and the Joint Civil Society Mizoram (CJM), a coalition of organisations—criticised the government for endorsing the law.
MNF media cell secretary Lallianmawia Jongte said on Friday that the party, after a joint meeting of its National Core Committee, Political Affairs Committee and Legislature Party, submitted a petition to Assembly Speaker Lalbiakzama, asking him to convene a special session to rescind the resolution.
He added that the MNF has also urged that the resolution passed on 27 August not be forwarded to the Lok Sabha secretariat as it is “against the interest” of the Mizo people. “The MNF strongly opposed to the FCAA, 2023, as it grants excessive power to the Centre over land, which is not safe for the Mizo people,” Jongte said. He recalled that when the MNF was in power, the assembly had adopted a resolution opposing the law on 22 August 2023 after consultations with political parties, churches and civil society organisations.
According to PTI, ZORO and CJM echoed these concerns and demanded the withdrawal of the resolution, warning of agitation if the government fails to act. ZORO vice president Ramdinliana Renthlei said that the exemption of a 100-km area along international borders under the law, allowing the Centre to undertake “strategic linear projects of national importance and concerning national security” without forest clearance, could create serious issues for indigenous communities.
He argued that the move would infringe on rights guaranteed to Mizo people under Article 371G of the Constitution, which states that no Act of Parliament relating to land ownership and transfer applies to Mizoram unless endorsed by the assembly. Renthlei further claimed that the law violated Article 244, which safeguards the authority of Autonomous District Councils, Union Territories and states under the Fifth and Sixth Schedules.
Chief Minister Lalduhoma, however, said during the assembly discussion that adoption of the amendment act was required since the principal Forest Conservation Act, 1980, was already in force in the state. A Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the resolution had been passed mainly for the purpose of development.
The CJM stated that while the FCAA, 2023, may be intended to facilitate development, it “poses risks to the people of Mizoram and neighbouring areas”. It added that land in the state should not be compromised for development, arguing that progress can continue under the existing laws.
