Militant Attack In J&K's Pulwama Village Leaves Two Non Locals Injured

Militants on Sunday evening shot at and injured two non-local persons in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

"At about 7.15 pm, terrorists fired upon two non-local persons namely Dheeraj Dutt and Surinder Singh -- both residents of Pathankot, Punjab, at Nowpora in Litter area of Pulwama," a police official said.

He said they were shifted to District Hospital Pulwama in injured condition, where from Singh was referred to SHMS hospital in Srinagar.

Further details are awaited, the official said.(With PTI inputs)