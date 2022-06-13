Monday, Jun 13, 2022
Mayawati Condemns Demolition Of Houses In Prayagraj, Says Court Must Look Into It.

BSP chief Mayawati has condemned the demolition of houses in Prayagraj, saying it has given rise to an atmosphere of fear and terror in the community.

BSP Chief Mayawati PTI Photo/Nand Kumar

Updated: 13 Jun 2022 3:28 pm

BSP chief Mayawati, on Monday, condemned the demolition of houses of the accused in the Prayagraj violence case, saying that an atmosphere of "fear and terror" has been created which courts should account for. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also demanded that former BJP functionaries Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal, whose remarks against Prophet Mohammad, sparked protests should be arrested.


In a series of tweets in Hindi, Mayawati said, "By targeting a particular community, doing demolition using a bulldozer, other malicious aggressive actions, crushing the protest, an atmosphere of fear and terror has been created. This is unfair and unjust. The court must take cognizance of the faulty action of targeting the entire family by demolishing the houses."


Her remarks came a day after the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) demolished the house of the alleged mastermind of the June 10 violence here amid heavy police deployment. The building map of the house of the accused, Javed Ahmad, had not been approved by the PDA, according to an official of the agency.

The BSP chief also said, "The government has disregarded rules, and carried out bulldozer demolition action in a hasty manner. In this not only the innocent families are being crushed, but houses of innocent people are also being razed. In this sequence, the demolition of houses under the PM Awas Yojana was also in discussion, why such excesses?"


 A body of advocates in Prayagaraj has also e-mailed a petition to the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court against the demolition of the house of the alleged mastermind

