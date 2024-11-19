National

Manipur: Another Body Floats In Assam River; Many BJP Workers Resign; 'Coffin Rally' By Kuki-Zo Orgs Today

Several BJP officeholders and allies have resigned and withdrew support from the Manipur government as the situation worsened.

Manipur violence
Manipur: Another Body Floats In Assam River; Many BJP Workers Resign; 'Coffin Rally' By Kuki-Zo Orgs Today Photo: PTI
The situation remains tense in Manipur following the discovery of one more body of the missing person in the Barak river in Jiribam district and death of a protestor in clashes with police.

Meanwhile the Kuki organisations said they will hold a 'coffin rally' in Churachandpur today to pay tribute to 10 Kuki-Zo youths killed in an alleged gunfight with the Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF). They also also demanding the autopsy report of the 10 suspected militants.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had attacked PM Narendra Modi and HM Amit Shah for ignoring the situation in Manipur for their 'vested interests'. Several BJP officeholders and allies have resigned and withdrew support from the Manipur government as the situation worsened.

Manipur Unrest | Top Points

Manipur Govt Sets Up Committee To Probe Firing At Protest Site

The Manipur government on Monday set up a two-member committee that will investigate the death of a young man in Jiribam on Sunday night after an open fire at a protest site.

The police present in the spot could not confirm who fired but some eyewitnesses have said it came from the security forces as they tried to disperse the violent crowd.

A 20-year-old protester was killed and another was injured in the firing.

The committee will be led by IGP (Intelligence) K Kabib as the Chairman with Ningsen Worngam DIG (Range III) as the member, according to a notice issued by the home department.

The committee was asked to submit its findings within 30 days.

Kuki Groups To Hold 'Coffin Rally' Today

Several Kuki organisations in Manipur announced that they will hold a 'coffin rally' on Tuesday at Churachandpur to pay tribute and show solidarity to the 10 Kuki-Zo youths, who were killed in an alleged gunfight with CRPF in Jiribam district on November 11.

In a 'joint public notice' on Monday, Zomi Students' Federation (ZSF), Kuki Students' Organisation (KSO) and Hmar Students' Association (HSA) directed schools and colleges to send pupils from class 10 onwards to participate in the event wearing black shirts.

One of the organisers told PTI that they will symbolically carry 10 dummy coffins to pay their respect for the slain youths as the bodies are still lying in the morgue of a local hospital.

On November 11, the security personnel in a gunfight killed 11 suspected militants after they allegedly torched houses, shops and even attacked a CRPF camp in Jiribam district.

The post mortem of the deceased have taken place in a hospital in Assam and the bodies have been sent to churachandrapur but the Kuki -Zo organisations have said that the funeral wont be conducted until the autopsy report is handed over.

Another Body Found Floating In Assam River

Another body of a woman, probably that of the sixth missing person, was found floating in the Barak river in Cachar district of Assam, which shares border with Jiribam.

A senior official from Assam Police Headquarters said that another body of a woman was found floating in the Barak river at Singerbond area of Lakhipur Police Station.

"It is believed to be the last of the six missing people. Manipur Police can confirm it after verifying her identity. The remains have been sent to SMCH for postmortem examination," he told PTI.

Six people went missing from Jiribam after the gunfight between security personnel and suspected militants and so far six bodies have been found from Jiri and Barak river that flow near Jirbam-Assam border.

The autopsy of the five bodies were conducted in Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) in Assam but the reports are not yet submitted, as per PTI reports.

The Manipur Police will make arrangements for taking the bodies back to their state and handing over the mortal remains to the respective families but when it would be done is not yet known.

Amit Shah Reviews Security Situation In Manipur, Orders To Send 5,000 Troops

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday reviewed the prevailing security situation and deployment of troops in Manipur for the second consecutive day and directed top officials to focus on restoring peace and order there as early as possible.

The Union Home Ministry ordered about 5,000 paramilitary troops to Manipur to assist the state government in handling the current "volatile" situation.

Rahul Gandhi Attacks Modi, Shah For Neglecting 'Burning' Manipur

Raul Gandhi on Monday during a press conference in Ranchi attacked PM Modi for not visiting Manipur while it is 'burning' and said that the entire country is watching what is happening in the northeastern state.

Gandhi stated, "Manipur has been burning for the last one-and-a-half years but PM Modi did not visit the state even once. I went there, saw the situation and urged the government to control the violence."

He also alleged, "The (Union) Home Minister should have done his work but he is not taking interest... some vested interest is at play," he alleged.

Protesters Defy Curfew, Lock Govt Offices

A group of people led by members of Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity raised slogans demanding justice for the victims and their families killed by suspected tribal militants in Jiribam district, the protesters stormed into the office complex of the Chief Electoral Officer at Lamphelpat and locked its main entrance door with chains and locks.

The main office doors of the Institute of Bioresources and Sustainable Development (IBSD) at Takyel, and the Directorate of Economics and Statistics were also locked by the protesters.

The COCOMI have also begun an indefinite sit-in at Khwairamband market in Imphal demanding a military crackdown against “Kuki Zo Hmar” militants in the state and it has entered fourth day today.

Curfew was imposed for an indefinite period in Imphal East and West, Bishnupur, Thoubal and Kakching districts of Imphal Valley on November 16.

The state administration on Monday extended the suspension of internet and mobile data services in the Imphal Valley and two other districts - Kangpokpi and Churachandpur - after reviewing the law and order for two more days till 5.15 pm of November 20.

The Manipur government on Monday also extended the suspension of internet services by two more days till Wednesday in seven districts of the northeastern state.

Mass Resignation By BJP Leaders

Eight key office bearers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jiribam Mandal in Manipur have submitted their resignations, as per reports.

K Rishikanta, vice president of BJP Manipur Pradesh SC Morcha, tendered his resignation, citing personal reasons.

On November 15, office-bearers and executive members of BJP's Jiribam mandal had also tendered their resignations to the state president citing an "unwelcome/helpless situation in Jiribam and Manipur as a whole".

According to a report by CNBC TV, the names of the office holders who resigned are K. Jadu Singh - President, Mutum Hemanta Singh - General Secretary, P. Biramani Singh - General Secretary (Organisation), Mutum Brojendro Singh - Executive Member, Th. Meghajit Singh - Executive Member, L. Chaoba Singh - Executive Member and two others.

This comes when BJP ally National People’s Party (NPP) withdrew its support from the Manipur government with seven MLAs in the 60-member assembly.

Manipur's JD(U) MLA Abdul Nasir wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the Centre to declare those responsible for the killing of women and children in the Jiribam district as "terrorists".

