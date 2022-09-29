Thursday, Sep 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Mamata Inaugurates Old Age Home Durga Puja, Wishes People

Banerjee, who has been on an inauguration spree since September 23, visited an old age home in Chetla area in south Kolkata in the evening and inaugurated the Durga Puja organised by the inmates and prayed before the idol.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Sep 2022 10:46 pm

With two days to go for the five-day Durga Puja festival to start, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday wished the people of the state, praying for peace and prosperity for every citizen.

Banerjee, who has been on an inauguration spree since September 23, visited an old age home in Chetla area in south Kolkata in the evening and inaugurated the Durga Puja organised by the inmates and prayed before the idol.

"The entire state is gripped by festive spirit. I am very happy to see the smile on everyone's face on this occasion. Let me pray to the Goddess to shower her blessing on every one of us so that each one can live in peace, in happiness and in prosperity," she said in a post on her official Twitter handle.

Banerjee interacted with the inmates of the old age home and said they reminded her of her late mother, Gayatri Devi.

"Please be in good health, take care of yourself. Enjoy the puja. If you have any problem, inform (the authorities)," she told the inmates.

Banerjee was accompanied by ministers Indranil Sen and Firhad Hakim.

As Sen, a singer-turned-politician, sang a popular track 'Jago Tumi Jago' (Mother please wake up), invoking the Goddess, he was joined by the CM while the inmates listened with rapt attention.

"I have inaugurated around 1500 pujas in the past few days. Today is the last day of my inauguration," Banerjee said.

Related stories

Critics Will Find Fault In Everything, Have To Carry On Our Work: Mamata

Mamata Voices Happiness Over Bengal’s Jal Jeevan Mission Feat

WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP And CPI (M) Digital Team of Defaming Her

She inaugurated most of these 1500 odd pujas virtually.

Banerjee invited the inmates of the old age home to the Kali Puja at her residence to be held in end-October.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National West Bengal CM Durga Puja Politics Old Age Home Inauguration Mamata Banerjee West Bengal
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Godrej Properties buys 7-Acre Land In Bengaluru; Eyes Rs 750 Crore Revenue

Godrej Properties buys 7-Acre Land In Bengaluru; Eyes Rs 750 Crore Revenue

Will Shree Renuka Sugars’ Rally Continue On The Back Of Increased Ethanol Blending?

Will Shree Renuka Sugars’ Rally Continue On The Back Of Increased Ethanol Blending?