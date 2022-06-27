Monday, Jun 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Mamata Banerjee Urges Centre To Increase Retirement Age Of ‘Agniveers’ To 65 Years

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee also said the BJP-led central government launched the new defence recruitment scheme keeping in mind the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Mamata Banerjee Urges Centre To Increase Retirement Age Of ‘Agniveers’ To 65 Years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo) PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Jun 2022 4:31 pm

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged the Centre to extend the retirement age of soldiers recruited under the Agnipath scheme to 65 years, contending that they will stare at an uncertain future at the end of the four-year term.   

Banerjee also said the BJP-led central government launched the new defence recruitment scheme keeping in mind the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. 

"My motto is to create more and more jobs unlike the BJP. They are training people for four months and recruiting them for four years. What will these soldiers do after four years? What will be their fate? It’s uncertain. 

“We demand that the retirement age be extended to 65 years (under the Agnipath scheme)," Banerjee said at an event here. 

Related stories

Will Guarantee Jobs To 'Agniveers' From Haryana Post 4-Year Stint: CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Large Potential For Employment Of Agniveers In Corporate Sector: Anand Mahindra

Agnipath Scheme: Centre, States Announce Incentives For Agniveers Amid Protests, See Complete List

It envisages recruiting in the armed forces youths in the age bracket of 17-and-half to 21 years for only four years, with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years. For 2022, the upper age limit has been extended to 23 years.

Banerjee had earlier claimed that the BJP was using the scheme to build its own “armed cadre base”.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Agnipath Agniveers Retirement Age Extension Centre 2024 Lok Sabha Elections BJP
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Ambedkar's Vision Of Democracy: Why Its Revival Is Important For India

Ambedkar's Vision Of Democracy: Why Its Revival Is Important For India

Telugu Flick 'Sita Ramam' Has Dulquer Salmaan As Lonely Soldier On Border, Teaser Out

Telugu Flick 'Sita Ramam' Has Dulquer Salmaan As Lonely Soldier On Border, Teaser Out