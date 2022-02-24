Thursday, Feb 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Maintain Calm, Remain Safe Wherever You Are: Indian Embassy In Ukraine To Indians

Indian embassy issued a fresh advisory as Russia carries out a military operation in Ukraine, triggering a major confrontation between the two sides. The embassy asked Indians there to maintain calm and safe.

Maintain Calm, Remain Safe Wherever You Are: Indian Embassy In Ukraine To Indians
Protesters hold posters reading: We will never surrender!, Donbass is Ukraine, AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Feb 2022 1:29 pm

The Indian embassy in Ukraine on Thursday asked Indians in that country to maintain calm and remain safe wherever they are..

The Indian embassy issued a fresh advisory as Russia carries out a military operation in Ukraine, triggering a major confrontation between the two sides.

Related stories

Russia Attacks Ukraine As Defiant Vladimir Putin Warns US, NATO

Ukraine Says Russian Army Attacked From Belarus

"The present situation in Ukraine is highly uncertain. Please maintain calm and remain safe wherever you are, be it in your homes, hostels, accommodations or in transit," the Indian embassy said.

"All those who are travelling to Kyiv, including those travelling from
western parts of Kyiv, are advised to return to their respective cities. temporarily, especially towards safer places along the western bordering countries," it said.

It said further advisories will be issued for any updates.

Official sources in New Delhi said India is looking at ways to assist its nationals, especially the students, in Ukraine.

They said India is closely monitoring the "rapidly changing" situation in Ukraine and how to assist the Indians in that country.

"We are closely monitoring the rapidly changing situation. Focus is on safety and security of Indians, particularly students," said a source.

It said the control room set by the Ministry of External Affairs a few days back is being expanded and made operational on a 24x7 basis.

There is no possibility of sending special aircraft to Ukraine to evacuate the Indians including the Indian embassy staff as the airspace of Ukraine has been closed.
Ukraine closed its airspace to civilian flights in view of high risk to safety.

"The government is looking at ways to extend assistance to Indians there," said a source.

According to estimates, over 15,000 Indians are currently staying in Ukraine.

It is learnt that a series of meetings are underway to assess the situation and ways to extend assistance to Indians in that country.

The situation in Ukraine deteriorated after President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation into Ukraine, triggering serious concerns over the possibility of a full-scale military confrontation between the two countries.

Following Putin's announcement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said an "invasion" could be the beginning of a "big war" in Europe. 

Tags

National Russia-Ukraine Tensions Russia-Ukraine Crisis Ukraine Invasion Ukraine Crisis Vladimir Putin Indian Embassy Volodymyr Zelenskyy Russian Military Russia Ukraine
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Tremor Hits West MP, Causes Panic Among People

Tremor Hits West MP, Causes Panic Among People

India Looking At Ways To Assist Its Nationals In Ukraine

How Illegal Factories, Distilleries Mushroomed In Himachal Pradesh

Odisha Plans Fun-Filled School Opening For Kids

Ukrainian Airspace Closed: Air India Plane Departs From Delhi To Bring Back Indians From Ukraine

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A view of snow draped residential area during snowfall in Srinagar.

Heavy Snowfall Has Thrown Life Out Of Gear In Kashmir

Police stand behind an installation of crosses on which is written

Protesters Hold Placards In Front Of Russian Embassy Amid Ukraine Row

A carnival float depicts Russia's president Vladimir Putin playing with building blocks like the Ukraine to restore the Soviet Union at the presentation of this year's satirical carnival floats for the Rose Monday Parade in Cologne, Germany.

Floats For Cologne Carnival That Will Have 8,000 Spectators

A truck carrying wheat from India passes through the Attari-Wagah border between India and Pakistan, near Amritsar. India's foreign ministry says it has sent off tons of wheat to Afghanistan to help relieve desperate food shortages, after New Delhi struck a deal with neighboring rival Pakistan to allow the shipments across the shared border.

Afghanistan-Bound Wheat Truck At Attari

Indian nationals come out of the IGI Airport after their arrival by an Air India flight from Ukraine amid rising Russia-Ukraine tension, in New Delhi.

Indian Nationals Arrive From Ukraine In Air India Flight

An elderly woman leaves as other wait in a queue to cast their votes for Assembly elections, at a polling station in Unnao. Voting for the fourth phase of UP Assembly polls is underway in a total of 59 constituencies.

UP Assembly Elections 2022: 4th Phase Polling