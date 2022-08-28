Sunday, Aug 28, 2022
Maharashtra Sees 1,639 Covid-19 Cases, Five Fatalities

Maharashtra reported 1,638 Covid-19 cases including five fatalities across the state on Sunday.

Updated: 28 Aug 2022 10:14 pm

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 1,639 Covid-19 cases and five fatalities, taking the tally to 80,96,484 and the toll to 1,48,229, the state health department said.

Of the new cases, Mumbai saw 610 infections and four deaths due to Covid-19. 

 Another fatality due to coronavirus infection was reported from the Beed district in the Marathwada region. A total of 1, 698 patients were discharged on Sunday after treatment, raising the count of recoveries to 79,36,576, leaving the state with 11,679 active cases, the department said.

  With the fresh additions, the overall tally of coronavirus cases in Mumbai mounted to 11,42,396 and the death toll to 19,688. Mumbai region saw 1,105 fresh cases, taking the tally of the total infections in the region to 23,66,475 and the death toll to 40,035, the department said.

  Nashik division added 65 cases, Pune division 284, Kolhapur division 57, Aurangabad division 29, Latur division 36, Akola division 16, and Nagpur division 47 cases.  With 29,010 tests conducted on Sunday, the number of samples examined so far in Maharashtra went up to 8,40,50,407.

 Maharashtra's Covid-19 figures are as follows: Cases, 80,96,484, deaths 1,48,229, recoveries 79,36,576, active cases 11,679, total tests 8,40,50,407, tests 
today 29,010. 

