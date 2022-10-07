Friday, Oct 07, 2022
Maharashtra Logs 366 Coronavirus Cases, 5 Deaths; Active Tally At 2,310

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,23,819; fresh cases 366; death toll 1,48,355; recoveries 79,73,154; active cases 2,310; total tests 8,49,14,483.

Maharashtra Logs 366 Coronavirus Cases, 5 Deaths; Active Tally At 2,310
Maharashtra Logs 366 Coronavirus Cases, 5 Deaths; Active Tally At 2,310

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Oct 2022 8:06 pm

Maharashtra on Friday reported 366 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths linked to the infection, taking the overall tally to 81,23,819 and the toll to 1,48,355, said the health department.

The state has witnessed a significant jump in daily cases and coronavirus-linked fatalities as compared to the previous day. Maharashtra had reported 198 cases and one death due to the infection on Thursday.

Of the total new cases, the highest 207 were registered in the Mumbai administrative circle followed by  Pune (85),  Nagpur (20), Latur (16), Nashik (14), Aurangabad (11), Kolhapur (7) and Akola (6) circles, said the department in a bulletin.

An administrative circle consists of multiple districts.

Of the eight circles in Maharashtra, Pune reported two fatalities, while one each death was registered in  Mumbai, Kolhapur and Aurangabad circles in the last 24 hours, said the department.

The number of recuperated cases rose to 79,73,154 after 574 more patients recovered from the respiratory illness, as per the bulletin.

Maharashtra has 2,310 active COVID-19 cases and of these, the highest are in Mumbai, followed by 589 and 282 in Pune and Thane districts, respectively, it said.

The state's coronavirus recovery rate was 98.15 per cent, while the fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent.

With 17,957 new coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of swab samples examined so far in Maharashtra rose to 8,49,14,483, as per the bulletin.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,23,819; fresh cases 366; death toll 1,48,355; recoveries 79,73,154; active cases 2,310; total tests 8,49,14,483.

-With PTI Input

