Friday, Mar 11, 2022
Madhya Pradesh Records 104 COVID-19 Cases; Active Tally At 848

Madhya Pradesh Records 104 COVID-19 Cases; Active Tally At 848
COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh. (Representational image) PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak

Updated: 10 Mar 2022 11:27 pm

Madhya Pradesh on Thursday recorded 104 new cases of COVID-19 that raised the tally of infections to 10,40,482, an official from the state health department said. 
       

At least 141 patients were discharged from hospitals, and none died of the infections during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 10,28,901, while the toll stood at 10,733, he said.
       

With this, the central state is now left with 848 active cases, the official said, adding that the positivity rate remained steady at 0.2 per cent during the day.
       

Bhopal and Indore, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities of Madhya Pradesh, registered 12 and 10 cases, respectively, in the last 24 hours, he said.
       

As many as 50,943 swab samples were tested during the day, raising the total number of tests conducted in the state to 2,83,51,063, the official said.
       

As per a government release, 11,42,02,191 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 45,825 on Thursday.
       

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,40,482, new cases 104, death toll 10,733, recoveries 10,28,901, active cases 848, number of tests so far 2,83,51,063. 

With PTI inputs.

