Madhya Pradesh: Preparations In Full Swing In Ujjain Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit here on the opening of 'Mahakal Lok' on October 11, the span of a Police Line helipad is being widened to facilitate landing of his chopper, official sources said.

Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the Rs 856-crore Mahakaleshwar Temple corridor development project here, around 200 km from the state capital Bhopal.

"The Police Line in Ujjain has multiple helipads and one helipad has been designated for landing of the PM's helicopter. The span of the designated helipad is being widened to facilitate landing on the day of the mega event," said an official source privy to the arrangements being made for the PM's arrival.

A wider helipad would also help in better and safer maneuvering of a helicopter on the ground, he said.

Over the last few days, multiple excavators were seen levelling dug-up earth near a helipad in the Police Line campus.

As per the tentative travel plan of Modi, he will land at the Indore airport and then reach Ujjain in a chopper on the evening of October 11, the officials said.

He will go to the Mahakaleshwar temple complex in his motorcade, they said.

The helipad at the Police Line is being widened as the PM's helicopter is large and will be accompanied by other choppers. The governor and the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh will also reach Ujjain in helicopters, a member of the core organising committee said.

The Mahakaleshwar temple is one of the 12 'jyotirlingas' in the country and gets devotees throughout the year.

Other preparations are in full swing for Modi's visit.

The city will be decked up with colourful flags on lamp posts. The Hari Phatak flyover has been decked up with lights and turned into a selfie point for locals.

Madhya Pradesh Housing and Urban Development Minister Bhupendra Singh on Thursday said the PM is expected to spend about 2-2.5 hours in Ujjain before returning.