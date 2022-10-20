Thursday, Oct 20, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Low Pressure Area Forms In Bay Of Bengal, Likely To Intensify Into Cyclone: IMD

The low pressure area, which has been formed over southeast and east-central Bay of Bengal, is likely to deepen into a depression by October 22 and into a cyclonic storm by October 24.

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Oct 2022 12:04 pm

A low pressure area has formed in the Bay of Bengal on Thursday, and is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm over the next four days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The low pressure area, which has been formed over southeast and east-central Bay of Bengal, is likely to deepen into a depression by October 22 and into a cyclonic storm by October 24.

"Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over north Andaman Sea and its neighbourhood, a low pressure area has formed over north Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of south Andaman Sea and southeast Bay of Bengal with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km above the mean sea level," IMD said in a statement.

"It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression by October 22 over central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm over westcentral Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 48 hours," it said.

Odisha Government issued alert

Meanwhile, the Odisha government has put the administrations of seven coastal districts on alert in view of the IMD's forecast of a possible cyclone.

The districts that may be affected are Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Bhadrak, and Balasore. 

Authorities have been asked to remain alert and closely monitor the situation.

The weather office has also predicted heavy rainfall in Puri, Kendrapada, and Jagatsinghpur districts on October 23.

Related stories

Cyclone Brewing In The Bay of Bengal

IMD Forecasts Cyclone Over Bay Of Bengal This Weekend

IMD Advises People To Stay Away From Cyclone Rumours

The weatherman, however, has not predicted the intensity, path and wind speed of the system, which is likely to bring heavy rain in coastal Odisha. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Odisha Low-pressure Area Cyclone In Odisha India Meteorological Department (IMD) Heavy Rainfall Bay Of Bengal
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

J&K: Grenade Attack On Police Post In Ramban, No One Injured

J&K: Grenade Attack On Police Post In Ramban, No One Injured

'Ms Banerjee Pulled The Trigger'

'Ms Banerjee Pulled The Trigger'