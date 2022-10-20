Low Pressure Area Forms In Bay Of Bengal, Likely To Intensify Into Cyclone: IMD

A low pressure area has formed in the Bay of Bengal on Thursday, and is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm over the next four days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The low pressure area, which has been formed over southeast and east-central Bay of Bengal, is likely to deepen into a depression by October 22 and into a cyclonic storm by October 24.

"Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over north Andaman Sea and its neighbourhood, a low pressure area has formed over north Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of south Andaman Sea and southeast Bay of Bengal with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km above the mean sea level," IMD said in a statement.

Under its influence, a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over Southeast and adjoining Eastcentral Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a Depression by 22nd October morning over Central Bay of Bengal. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 19, 2022

"It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression by October 22 over central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm over westcentral Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 48 hours," it said.

It is very likely to intensify further into a Cyclonic Storm over Westcentral Bay of Bengal during subsequent 48 hours.

A trough runs from cyclonic circulation over north Andaman Sea & neighbourhood to Tamil Nadu coast across South Bay of Bengal in lower tropospheric levels. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 19, 2022

Odisha Government issued alert

Meanwhile, the Odisha government has put the administrations of seven coastal districts on alert in view of the IMD's forecast of a possible cyclone.

The districts that may be affected are Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Bhadrak, and Balasore.

Authorities have been asked to remain alert and closely monitor the situation.

The weather office has also predicted heavy rainfall in Puri, Kendrapada, and Jagatsinghpur districts on October 23.

The weatherman, however, has not predicted the intensity, path and wind speed of the system, which is likely to bring heavy rain in coastal Odisha.

(With PTI Inputs)