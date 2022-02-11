Friday, Feb 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Liquor Shops In Non-Conforming Areas Of Delhi Can Be Shifted To Authorised Markets In Same Zones

Under the new excise policy of the Delhi government, implemented in November 2020, the city has been divided into 32 zones in which licences have been given through open tenders for opening 849 liquor stores.

Liquor Shops In Non-Conforming Areas Of Delhi Can Be Shifted To Authorised Markets In Same Zones
The liquor stores in non-conforming areas could not open amid protests. PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Feb 2022 5:14 pm

The Excise Department of the Delhi government has permitted licensees to shift their allotted liquor shops in non-conforming areas of the city to authorised market places in the same zones, official sources said on Thursday.

Last year, the Delhi government had also decided to allow opening two liquor vends in such wards having non-conforming areas that are largely unauthorised colonies in the city.

Related stories

Excise Policy 2021 To Continue Beyond March 31, Delhi Govt Tells HC

Delhi BJP Protests Against New Excise Policy Allowing Liquor Shops Near Religious Places, Schools

Delhi Congress Stages Protest Outside Liquor Vendors Against New Excise Policy

After the decision of the Excise department to allow the retail licensees to shift allotted liquor stores from non-conforming areas to authorized commercial areas in a zone, over 130 such stores will be able to open now.

The liquor stores in non-conforming areas could not open amid protests from various quarters including the Delhi BJP since the new policy came into force. The three municipal corporations ruled by the BJP recently started sealing these liquor shops in non-conforming areas over alleged violations of Delhi Master Plan norms. Around 30 such shops were sealed while several others were served notices, sources said.

"There are 67 wards with non conforming areas where licences were issued for opening liquor vends. Now, these 134 shops may shift to authorise areas and start operation as per decision taken after a report by a committee formed by the government," a source said.

The report of the multi-agency committee found that it was not feasible to open liquor vends in non-conforming areas paving way for shifting the licensees to other authorised areas in the same zone.

Under the new excise policy, so far 564 shops out of total 849 licensed liquor vends have started operation in the city. According to the policy, each ward in a zone may have three-four liquor stores. 

With inputs from PTI. 

Tags

National Liquor Shop Delhi Government Excise Department Delhi Municipal Corporation
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Chhattisgarh: Woman Killed By Wild Elephant In Surajpur

Chhattisgarh: Woman Killed By Wild Elephant In Surajpur

SC Seeks Response Of Bihar On Plea For Cancellation Of Bail Granted To Killer Of Patna Lawyer

Mere Delay In Intimating Insurer Of Vehicle Theft No Ground For Denying Claim, Says SC

2 More Dead In Gurugram Building Collapse, Construction Company's MD Booked

Kashmir: Cop Killed, 4 Injured In Bandipora Militant Attack

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A Ukrainian tank moves during military drills close to Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Ready For Survival

Candombe dancers perform during

Siren Of The South

Tulips bloom inside the premises of Mughal Garden, ahead of its opening for general public, at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.

Spring Is In The Air

No entry for empathy, dissent & justice

Crimson Harvest: Artworks That Captured The Tragedy At Lakhimpur Kheri

Police and forensics team investigating the scene of violence as they stand in front of a burnt vehicle in Tikonia, Lakhimpur Kheri, in October.

A Look Back At Lakhimpur Kheri Violence As Accused Ashish Mishra Gets Bail