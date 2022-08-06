Saturday, Aug 06, 2022
Linking Congress Protest To Ayodhya Temple Foundation Day Attempt To Mislead People: Dotasra

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra has shunned the BJP's comments on Congress's protest and said that they are trying to mislead and divert public attention.

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Aug 2022 4:51 pm

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra on Saturday said BJP leaders linking the party’s protest over inflation to the Ayodhya temple foundation day is not just absurd but also an attempt to mislead people as they don't have answers to burning issues.

 He said Union Home Miniter Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should have spoken on the issues raised by Congress instead of making an attempt to divert public attention.

 "How can the protest against inflation and unemployment be linked to Ram Janambhoomi foundation day and called an insult to Ram Bhakts," he asked. "The protest was on crucial issues of high inflation, unemployment, and GST, which have badly affected the common man. Since they have no answers to these issues, they brought a ridiculous narrative only to mislead people," Dotasra said.

 He also alleged that the Centre’s Narendra Modi government does not care for people. Therefore, they are just "trying to divert public attention by making such ridiculous statements", he said. "What Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath have said about the massive protest by the Congress yesterday is absolutely ridiculous and people understand this. Since they have no answers to the burning issues, they are hiding behind such absurd arguments," Dotasra added.

