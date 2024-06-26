National

Leader Of Opposition: Rahul Gandhi Can Now Take Part In Appointment Of CBI Chief, EC Head, And Others| Details

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took over as Leader of the Opposition in the lower House. The position has been occupied after a prolonged vacancy of 10 years as no Opposition party met the minimum strength criterion for the post.

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, by the virtue of being the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, now will have an active opinion in the appointment process for key officials such as the CBI director, the Chief Election Commissioners (CEC), National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) chairperson and the Chief Vigilance Commissioner.

Furthermore, as a Leader of the Opposition, Gandhi will also hold the rank of a cabinet minister and will be given an office and staff in the Parliament building.

PM Modi, with the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi standing behind him, shakes hand with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Shake Hands, Escort Om Birla To Lok Sabha Chair | WATCH

The Gandhi scion on Wednesday took over as Leader of the Opposition in the lower House. The position has been occupied after a prolonged vacancy of 10 years as no Opposition party met the minimum strength criterion for the post.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi Appointed As Leader Of Opposition In Lok Sabha After INDIA Bloc Floor Leaders' Meeting

54-year-old Rahul is the third member of the Gandhi family to become the Leader of the Opposition.

The similar designation was acquired by his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi between 1989-90 when the VP Singh government was in power.

Later, his mother and former UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi too occupied the post from 1999-2004 during the regime of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
NEET Row: Rahul Gandhi Terms PM Modi-led Govt ‘Incompetent’, ‘Biggest Threat To Future Of Students’

In Lok Sabha election 2024, Rahul Gandhi tasted victory in both Wayanad and Raebareli with a considerable margin. As per rules, he later vacated the Wayanad seat, and his sister and Congress colleague Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will contest the bypoll that follows. 

