NEET Row: Rahul Gandhi Terms PM Modi-led Govt ‘Incompetent’, ‘Biggest Threat To Future Of Students’

NEET Row: The Centre has removed NTA director general Subodh Singh and handed over the probe into irregularities in NEET-UG to the CBI.

PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | Photo: PTI
Terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government as “incompetent” and “biggest threat to the future of students”, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday lambasted the Centre over the postponement of the NEET-PG 2024 examination.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is completely helpless in front of the paper leak racket and education mafia.

He also termed the BJP government as “the biggest threat to the future of students”.

"Now NEET PG is also postponed! This is another unfortunate example of the ruined education system under the rule of Narendra Modi," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on micro-blogging site—X.

Image for representation - null
NEET-PG 2024 Postponed To Maintain 'Sanctity' Of The Examination Process

BY Outlook Web Desk

He also said the BJP-led government at the Centre "incompetent".

"Now it is clear - Modi, who used to silently watch the spectacle every time, is completely helpless in front of the paper leak racket and education mafia. Narendra Modi's incompetent government is the biggest threat to the future of students - we must save the future of the country from it," he added.

Students protesting against NEET exam irregularities | - PTI
NTA: New Director Appointed Amid NEET-UG, UGC-NET Exam Irregularities

BY Outlook Web Desk

Earlier, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare postponed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) examination, which was scheduled on Sunday.

The ministry said a fresh date for the examination will be announced soon.

"Taking into consideration, the recent incidents of allegations regarding the integrity of certain competitive examinations, the Ministry of Health has decided to undertake a thorough assessment of the robustness of the processes of the NEET-PG Entrance Examination, conducted by the National Board of Examination for medical students," the ministry's statement read.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) responsible for conducting the medical entrance examinations, is facing criticism over the alleged irregularities over the conduct of the exams. A high-level committee has been formed by the Centre to suggest reforms in the examination procedure. The seven-member panel will be headed by former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan.

The Centre also removed NTA director general Subodh Singh and handed over the probe into irregularities in NEET-UG to the CBI.

