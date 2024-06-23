National

NEET UG Retest: 1563 Students To Appear In Exam Across 7 Centres Today; NTA, MoE Officials To Be Present | Top Points

NTA and Union education ministry officials will supervise the re-exam to ensure smooth conduct.

NEET UG retest
info_icon

A retest for 1,563 candidates participating in the NEET-UG will take place today amid heightened scrutiny, as officials from the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the Union education ministry will oversee the exam proceedings across examination centers.

The Centre on Saturday removed Subodh Singh from his position as Director General of NTA and transferred the investigation of discrepancies in the NEET-UG to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The Ministry of Education has formed a seven-member committee chaired by former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan and is given the task of supervising the operational practices of the NTA and proposing exam reforms.

As a consequence of these developments, the NEET-PG entrance exam, which was scheduled to be conducted on June 23 has been postponed until further notice.

Students protesting against NEET irregularities | - PTI
CBI To Probe Into Alleged Irregularities Linked To NEET UG Exam, Says Education Ministry

BY Outlook Web Desk

NEET UG Retest To Be Conducted Today | Top Points

  • The retest for the medical entrance exam is happening due to the withdrawal of grace marks given to students at six centres (Meghalaya, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, and Chandigarh) for delay in starting the exam.

  • Six students scored perfect 720 marks, alongside 61 others, sparking allegations of inflation of marks.

  • The retest will occur at seven centers, with six new ones added and one unchanged in Chandigarh where only two candidates will participate.

Ravi Atri, the alleged mastermind behind NEET-UG 2024 paper leak | - X/ @SnehaKaul_92
NEET-UG Row: Investigation Leads To Paper Leak Mastermind Ravi Atri's Name|Know Who He Is

BY Outlook Web Desk

  NTA and Union education ministry officials will supervise the re-exam to ensure smooth conduct.

  • The decision to re-conduct the exam follows allegations of irregularities, including paper leaks, in NEET-UG.

  • Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stated that NEET was not be cancelled to avoid harming the careers of legitimate exam passers due to isolated malpractices.

