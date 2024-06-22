National

NEET-UG Row: Investigation Leads To Paper Leak Mastermind Ravi Atri's Name|Know Who He Is

Paper leak mastermind Ravi Atri has a notorious past. Back in April this year, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UPSTF) arrested Atri from Meerut over the allegation of orchestration of the leak of the UP Police Constable Exam paper along with Rajiv Nayan Mishra. Besides, his name is associated with several other paper leak-related incidents.

Ravi Atri, the alleged mastermind behind NEET-UG 2024 paper leak
As a latest developent in the constantly intensifying to over questionable irregularities in the NEET-UG 2024 medical entrance examination, the name of Ravi Atri, known for being the mastermind behind the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Exam paper leak, has now got associated with the NEET probe.
Students protesting against NEET exam irregularities
NTA: New Director Appointed Amid NEET-UG, UGC-NET Exam Irregularities

NEET-UG 2024 paper leak: Who is Reavi Atri?

  • Back in April this year, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UPSTF) arrested Atri from Meerut over the allegation of orchestration of the leak of the UP Police Constable Exam paper along with Rajiv Nayan Mishra.

  • Furthermore, Atri was also jailed for leaking the Pre-Medical Test exam paper in 2012 and the AIIMS PG exam paper in 2015.

  • A chargesheet has also been filed by UPSTF against Atri and 18 others in the constable recruitment scam.

Ex-ISRO Chief To Lead Panel On Improving Exam Process
NEET-NET Controversy: Ex-ISRO Chief To Lead Panel On Improving Exam Process

How Ravi Atri is connected to NEET-UG paper leak?

  • Bihar Police's Economic Offences Unit (EOU)'s discovered evidence linking Atri to the paper leak mafia led by Sanjeev Mukhiya

  • Investigation so far has revealed that Ravi Atri and Sanjeev Mukhiya are both involved in the exam paper leak business.

  • It has been reported that around 25 NEET-UG candidates this time were allegedly accommodated by Mukhiya at a boys' hostel in Patna, where they were provided with the leaked exam materials.

NEET scorecard of Anurag Yadav
NEET-UG Row: 85 In Physics, 5 In Chemistry, Shows Scorecard Of Aspirant From Bihar Arrested In Paper Leak Case | Details

  • Ravi Atri's direct connection to the NEET paper leak is yet to be confirmed.

  • However, he continues to remain behind the bar due to his previous arrests.

