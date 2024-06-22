National

NEET-UG Row: Investigation Leads To Paper Leak Mastermind Ravi Atri's Name|Know Who He Is

Paper leak mastermind Ravi Atri has a notorious past. Back in April this year, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UPSTF) arrested Atri from Meerut over the allegation of orchestration of the leak of the UP Police Constable Exam paper along with Rajiv Nayan Mishra. Besides, his name is associated with several other paper leak-related incidents.