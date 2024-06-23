National

CBI To Probe Into Alleged Irregularities Linked To NEET UG Exam, Says Education Ministry

A senior Education Ministry official told PTI, 'Certain cases of alleged irregularities, cheating, impersonation and malpractices have been reported in NEET-UG which was conducted on May 5.'

PTI
Students protesting against NEET irregularities | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Education Ministry on Saturday night declared that they handed over the the probe into alleged irregularities regarding the medical entrance exam NEET to the CBI seeking a thorough investigation.

This announcement came hours after the removal of National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Subodh Singh. A seven-member panel headed by former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan was also created for exam reforms.

A senior Education Ministry official told PTI, "Certain cases of alleged irregularities, cheating, impersonation and malpractices have been reported in NEET-UG which was conducted on May 5."

He also added, "For transparency on the conduct of the examination process, it was decided after a review that the matter be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for comprehensive investigation."

According to the official, the government aims to maintain the integrity of exams and safeguard students' interests. They emphasized that severe consequences await any person or group caught engaging in irregularities.

Ravi Atri, the alleged mastermind behind NEET-UG 2024 paper leak | - X/ @SnehaKaul_92
NEET-UG Row: Investigation Leads To Paper Leak Mastermind Ravi Atri's Name|Know Who He Is

BY Outlook Web Desk

On May 5, the examination took place at 4,750 centers with approximately 24 lakh candidates. Initially scheduled for June 14, the results were announced earlier on June 4.

Allegations of irregularities sparked protests in multiple cities, legal battles, and disputes between opposing political parties.

A new petition has been submitted to the Supreme Court, requesting the CBI and ED to investigate alleged irregularities in NEET-UG.

The petition, filed by 10 students who had appeared for the exam, has also sought a direction to Bihar Police to expedite the investigation in the case and file a report before the apex court.

The top court had earlier sought responses from the Centre, the NTA and others on a slew of petitions, including those seeking scrapping of the NEET-UG 2024 exam and a court-monitored probe.

Image for representation - null
NEET-PG 2024 Postponed To Maintain 'Sanctity' Of The Examination Process

BY Outlook Web Desk

The apex court had also stayed further proceedings on similar pleas pending before different high courts.

As many as 67 students scored a perfect 720, unprecedented in the NTA's history, with six from a centre in Haryana's Faridabad figuring in the list, raising suspicions about irregularities.

Ex-ISRO Chief To Lead Panel On Improving Exam Process - null
NEET-NET Controversy: Ex-ISRO Chief To Lead Panel On Improving Exam Process

BY Outlook Web Desk

There was also controversy over grace marks awarded to students to make up for the loss of time at six centres. The Centre later told the apex court that the grace marks are being scrapped and these students would be given an option of a retest.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will on Sunday conduct the retest for these 1,563 candidates.

The NEET-UG examination is conducted by the NTA for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. NEET Row: Rahul Gandhi Terms PM Modi-led Govt ‘Incompetent’, ‘Biggest Threat To Future Of Students’
  2. India Latest News Live: Rahul Gandhi Terms PM Modi-led Govt ‘Incompetent’ As CBI Probe Ordered Amid Massive NEET Row
  3. How The Fall Of Media Industry Failed My Journalism School
  4. Reclaimed In Translation
  5. CBI To Probe Into Alleged Irregularities Linked To NEET UG Exam, Says Education Ministry
Entertainment News
  1. Is Justin Timberlake's DWI Arrest Cop An 'Over-Aggressive' GenZ? Controversy Sparks Debate On Policing In Sag Harbor
  2. If You're Replaced In A Film, You Get Something Better: Anil Kapoor On 'No Entry', 'Welcome' Sequels
  3. Aftab Shivdasani To Star In ‘Musical, Romance, Horror’ Film Titled ‘Kasoor’
  4. Riteish Deshmukh Makes His OTT Series Debut With ‘Pill’
  5. ‘Maharaj’ Has Been A Long And Wild Journey For Me, Says Junaid Khan
Sports News
  1. Afghanistan Vs Australia, T20 World Cup Super 8 Live Updates: Naveen Dismisses Marsh, Head; AFG On Fire
  2. AFG Vs AUS, T20 World Cup Super 8s: Pat Cummins Takes Record Second Consecutive Hat-Trick
  3. T20 World Cup Super 8s: David Miller Gets One Demerit Point For Code Of Conduct Breach
  4. Afghanistan Vs Australia Toss Update, T20 World Cup Super 8: AFG Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  5. Euro 2024, Day 8 Social Round-Up: Scotland Take In The Views, Pepe Hits Top Speed
World News
  1. Pakistan’s Announces Operation ‘Azm-i-Istehkam’ Against Terrorism
  2. Apple Announces iOS 18 Beta 2 Release Date With 2 Exciting New Features Confirmed
  3. NASA Alerts As Asteroid 2024 KN1, Size Of An 88-Foot Airplane, Approaches Earth!
  4. Leeches Can Jump! New Video Evidence From Madagascar Confirms The Nightmare | Watch
  5. Is Justin Timberlake's DWI Arrest Cop An 'Over-Aggressive' GenZ? Controversy Sparks Debate On Policing In Sag Harbor
Latest Stories
  1. West Indies Vs United States, T20 World Cup: Shai Hope Plays Blinder To Power WI's Big Win
  2. India Vs Bangladesh, Super 8, ICC T20 World Cup: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  3. Delhi: Heatwave Kills 5 More People, Toll Reaches 58
  4. Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Annu Kapoor's Viral Comment About Her Getting Slapped: We Tend To Hate A Successful Woman
  5. West Indies Vs United States, T20 World Cup Highlights: Sizzling Shai Hope Takes WI To Massive Nine-Wicket Win
  6. Sports World June 22 Highlights: Portugal Beat 3-0 Turkey In Euro 2024; Lando Norris Takes Pole For Spanish GP
  7. Breaking News June 22 Highlights: GST Council Meeting, Delhi Water Crisis & More
  8. Bihar TET Exam 2024 Postponed, New Date To Be Announced Soon