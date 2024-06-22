NEET-PG 2024 Postponed, Fresh Date To Be Announced Soon

The Ministry of Health has announced that the NEET-PG entrance examination, scheduled for tomorrow, has been postponed. A new date for the examination will be announced soon.
The decision comes amid concerns over the integrity of competitive examinations in the country. The Ministry of Health has decided to conduct a thorough review of the NEET-PG examination process, which is conducted by the National Board of Examination for medical students.
This move follows allegations of irregularities in several competitive examinations in the country, including the NEET and UGC-NET exams, which were taken by over 30 lakh students.
Earlier today, the government constituted a high-level committee to investigate and improve the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts various competitive examinations. The committee will be headed by former ISRO chief Dr K Radhakrishnan and includes prominent academicians and experts.
“The committee will make recommendations on reforming the mechanism of the examination process and improving data security protocols and the structure and functioning of NTA,” the Ministry of Education said in a press release.
Centre Friday notified also stringent law that aims to curb malpractices and irregularities in competitive examinations.
The law which came into force from Friday night (June 21) is said to entail provisions for a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine of up to Rs 1 crore for offenders.