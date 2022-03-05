Ladakh Reports 11 New COVID-19 Cases

Ladakh reported 11 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, continuing with the downward trend of new infections, officials said, as the overall tally reached 28,095. The number of active cases in the union territory dropped to 125 with the recovery of 23 more patients in Leh, they said.



According to the officials, there was no COVID-related death in the region, which has so far recorded a total of 228 fatalities linked to the pandemic since its outbreak. Of the total fatalities, Leh district accounts for the highest 168 deaths followed by 60 in Kargil.



The officials said all the 11 fresh cases were reported in Leh, taking the number of active cases in the district to 123. Kargil, on the other hand, has two active cases. The total number of recovered patients now stands at 27,742, the officials said.

With PTI inputs.