The Great Khali Draws Flak For Lifting 30-Yr-Old Jyoti Amge, World's Shortest Woman | Viral Video

After the video went viral, social media users had multiple things to day and were clearly not happy seeing Khali lift Jyoti Amge, who is 30 years old.

The video shows Khali lifting Amge with one hand.
The Great Khali, a well-known Indian name of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and widely popular for his social media videos, has drawn flak after a clip showing him lifting Jyoti Amge, the world's shortest woman, surfaced online.

Khali, whose real name is Dalip Singh Rana, is a retired professional wrestler and wrestling promoter better known by his ring name The Great Khali. He is best known for his tenure in WWE where he became the first Indian-born World Heavyweight Champion in history.

The viral video shows Khali sitting on a sofa, while Amge is literally in his hand. Khali lifts her up without hesitation and moves her around as she giggles.

Since being posted a few days ago, the video has gained more than 124 million views.

Social media users criticised Khali for lifting Amge, saying she was a "grown woman". A user wrote, "Put that grown woman down and stop making a spectacle of her."

"Why is he picking her up? Isn't this woman an adult? Don't think this should make anyone laugh," another user said.

Another said, "She's a woman, respect her." One user asked why Khali was treatign Amge "like a toy".

About Jyoti Amge

Jyoti Amge, boring in 1993, holds the Guinness World Records for being the shortest living woman in the world, with a height of at 62.8 centimetres (2 feet 0.6 inches).

She was also a contestant in the popular TV reality series "Bigg Boss". She was seen in Bigg Boss 6.

Her wax figure is on display at the Celebrity Wax Museum in Maharashtra's Pune and she also starred in 'Body Shock: Two Foot Tall Teen'. She was featured in the fourth season of 'American Horror Story: Freak Show' as Ma Petite.

