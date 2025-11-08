Kerala Weather Report: Heavy Rainfall Alert Through November 10 with Thunderstorms

Kerala continues experiencing active weather as the India Meteorological Department has issued yellow alerts and heavy rainfall warnings extending through November 10. Heavy rainfall measuring 7-11 centimeters in 24 hours is very likely to occur at isolated places across Kerala from November 8-10, with multiple districts placed on alert status. Thunderstorm warnings accompanied by lightning are in effect from November 7-10, affecting one or two places daily across the state. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has issued yellow alerts for Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts on November 8, expanding to Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Pathanamthitta on November 9, and Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Alappuzha on November 10.​