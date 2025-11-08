Kerala Weather Report: Heavy Rainfall Alert Through November 10 with Thunderstorms

IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for Kerala November 8-10; yellow alerts issued for Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha
Heavy rainfall (7-11 cm in 24 hours) very likely at isolated places; thunderstorm warnings through November 10 with lightning
Kochi temperatures 30°C maximum, 24°C minimum; humidity elevated 72-80%; isolated showers early morning through late evening
Rainfall persists through November 13; average November rain 90-110 mm distributed across month; cooler post-monsoon transition
Kerala continues experiencing active weather as the India Meteorological Department has issued yellow alerts and heavy rainfall warnings extending through November 10. Heavy rainfall measuring 7-11 centimeters in 24 hours is very likely to occur at isolated places across Kerala from November 8-10, with multiple districts placed on alert status. Thunderstorm warnings accompanied by lightning are in effect from November 7-10, affecting one or two places daily across the state. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has issued yellow alerts for Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts on November 8, expanding to Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Pathanamthitta on November 9, and Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Alappuzha on November 10.
District-Wise Rainfall Distribution and Temperature Conditions
The heaviest rainfall is forecast to concentrate in the western ghat zones and elevated terrain regions, including Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Alappuzha districts. Kochi, the state capital, expects partly sunny conditions on November 8 with early morning showers and occasional evening downpours, with temperatures reaching 30-31°C and minimums around 24-25°C. Humidity levels remain elevated at 72-80% throughout the day, reflecting significant moisture content in the atmosphere. Light to moderate rainfall with isolated thundershowers is expected at many places over the remaining Kerala districts, with a few places experiencing isolated heavy rainfall. Temperature variations across the state show maximums around 26-30°C and minimums between 21-24°C.
Kerala: Extended Weather Forecast and Rainfall Outlook
From November 9 onwards, passing showers with breaks of sun are expected in Kochi, with rainfall probability increasing to 70% through November 10. Rain showers persisting through November 10-13 include thunderstorm activity through November 11, with November 13 bringing tons of rain and heavy cloud cover. The monthly average rainfall for November across Kerala typically ranges between 90-110 millimeters, with the current wet spell representing the early-month atmospheric activity. By November 14 onwards, showers will diminish gradually, allowing clearer skies to develop through late November. Residents in low-lying areas and ghat regions should remain alert for potential flooding and landslide risks given the heavy rainfall concentration in elevated terrain.
Average November weather includes up to 12 days of rainfall and very high humidity at 81%, so regular hydration and checking the weather forecast before outdoor activities is strongly recommended.