Kerala Weather Report: Heavy Rainfall Alert Through November 10 with Thunderstorms

Kerala issues heavy rainfall alert November 8-10 with yellow warnings for Pathanamthitta, Idukki, and southern districts. Thunderstorms and lightning expected daily. Rainfall persists through November 13.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
Kerala Weather Report
Kerala Weather Report: Heavy Rainfall Alert Through November 10 with Thunderstorms
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for Kerala November 8-10; yellow alerts issued for Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha

  • Heavy rainfall (7-11 cm in 24 hours) very likely at isolated places; thunderstorm warnings through November 10 with lightning

  • Kochi temperatures 30°C maximum, 24°C minimum; humidity elevated 72-80%; isolated showers early morning through late evening

  • Rainfall persists through November 13; average November rain 90-110 mm distributed across month; cooler post-monsoon transition

Kerala continues experiencing active weather as the India Meteorological Department has issued yellow alerts and heavy rainfall warnings extending through November 10. Heavy rainfall measuring 7-11 centimeters in 24 hours is very likely to occur at isolated places across Kerala from November 8-10, with multiple districts placed on alert status. Thunderstorm warnings accompanied by lightning are in effect from November 7-10, affecting one or two places daily across the state. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has issued yellow alerts for Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts on November 8, expanding to Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Pathanamthitta on November 9, and Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Alappuzha on November 10.​

District-Wise Rainfall Distribution and Temperature Conditions

The heaviest rainfall is forecast to concentrate in the western ghat zones and elevated terrain regions, including Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Alappuzha districts. Kochi, the state capital, expects partly sunny conditions on November 8 with early morning showers and occasional evening downpours, with temperatures reaching 30-31°C and minimums around 24-25°C. Humidity levels remain elevated at 72-80% throughout the day, reflecting significant moisture content in the atmosphere. Light to moderate rainfall with isolated thundershowers is expected at many places over the remaining Kerala districts, with a few places experiencing isolated heavy rainfall. Temperature variations across the state show maximums around 26-30°C and minimums between 21-24°C.​

Related Content
Related Content
null - R Senthilkumar/PTI; Representational Image
Heavy Rainfall Alert in Tamil Nadu: IMD Issues Warnings for Multiple Districts Through November 9

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Kerala: Extended Weather Forecast and Rainfall Outlook

From November 9 onwards, passing showers with breaks of sun are expected in Kochi, with rainfall probability increasing to 70% through November 10. Rain showers persisting through November 10-13 include thunderstorm activity through November 11, with November 13 bringing tons of rain and heavy cloud cover. The monthly average rainfall for November across Kerala typically ranges between 90-110 millimeters, with the current wet spell representing the early-month atmospheric activity. By November 14 onwards, showers will diminish gradually, allowing clearer skies to develop through late November. Residents in low-lying areas and ghat regions should remain alert for potential flooding and landslide risks given the heavy rainfall concentration in elevated terrain.

Average November weather includes up to 12 days of rainfall and very high humidity at 81%, so regular hydration and checking the weather forecast before outdoor activities is strongly recommended.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 5th T20I: Rain Gets Heavier At The Gabba | IND 52/0 (4.5)

  2. Rishabh Pant Retires Hurt During India A Match, Doubts Over Fitness For South Africa Tests - Video

  3. Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd ODI: RSA Batting First In Faisalabad Series Decider

  4. Pakistan In Serious Danger Of Missing LA 2028 Olympics Cricket After ICC Board Decision

  5. MS Dhoni Set To Play IPL 2026, Confirms CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Elena Rybakina Reaches WTA Finals Summit Clash With Comeback Win Over Jessica Pegula

  2. ATP Athens Open: Novak Djokovic Downs Yannick Hanfmann To Reach Final

  3. WTA Finals 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Eliminates Coco Gauff To Enter Last Four In Riyadh

  4. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  5. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bengaluru Weather: Thunderstorms Expected with Moderate Air Quality

  2. Mumbai AQI Update: Thick Smog Blankets City as Air Quality Deteriorates to Unhealthy Levels

  3. Delhi Weather and AQI Update: Hazardous Pollution Grips Capital Amid Clear Skies and Dropping Temperatures

  4. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta Says Attempts Were Made To Stall Ayodhya Case Hearing In Supreme Court

  5. Police Must Furnish Grounds Of Arrest In Writing, Or Arrest Is Illegal: SC

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  2. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  3. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  4. Democratic Candidate Mikie Sherrill Elected As New Jersey Governor

  5. New York Mayoral Polls: Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City’s Mayoral Election

World News

  1. India Says 44 Nationals Now Serving In Russian Army, Urges Moscow To End Recruitment

  2. Hasina Admits ‘Mistakes’ by Security Forces, Questions Legitimacy of Upcoming Bangladesh Polls

  3. Indonesia: Explosion at Jakarta Mosque Injures Over 50 Worshippers During Friday Prayers

  4. Indian Reaction To Indian-Origin Mamdani's Win In NYC Somewhat Mixed

  5. Sudan’s Paramilitary Group Agrees To Humanitarian Ceasefire

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, November 8, 2025: What’s in Store for Virgo, Scorpio, Aquarius & More

  2. Weekly Horoscope For November 9–15, 2025: Positive Changes And New Beginnings Await Aries, Virgo, And Pisces

  3. Echoes of the Dispossessed: Silence and Survival in Madhya Pradesh’s Adivasi Heartlands

  4. Chirag Paswan: NDA’s Rising Voice Eyes Bigger Role In Bihar 2025

  5. Bihar Elections | The Issue Of Paper Leaks Gets Sidelined As The Jobs Narrative Takes Centre Stage

  6. Indian National Held By RSF Militia In Sudan; Efforts Underway For His Release

  7. MS Dhoni Set To Play IPL 2026, Confirms CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan

  8. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers