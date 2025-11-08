Heavy Rainfall Alert in Tamil Nadu: IMD Issues Warnings for Multiple Districts Through November 9

Weather Update for State Capital and Extended Forecast

Chennai, the state capital, can expect partly cloudy skies with light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning at a few places. The maximum temperature forecast stands at 32 to 33°C, while minimums will settle around 25 to 26°C. Humidity levels will remain elevated throughout the period. From November 9 onwards, light to moderate rainfall is expected to persist at isolated places over North Tamil Nadu and at a few places over South Tamil Nadu through November 12-13. Thunderstorm and lightning activity will continue at one or two places through November 11. Fishermen are advised to avoid venturing into the sea, with no warnings currently issued for coastal operations. Residents in low-lying and waterlogging-prone areas should remain alert for potential flooding and traffic disruptions.