Heavy Rainfall Alert in Tamil Nadu: IMD Issues Warnings for Multiple Districts Through November 9

IMD issues heavy rainfall alerts for Tamil Nadu November 8-9; Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi districts worst affected
South Tamil Nadu to receive isolated heavy rainfall; North Tamil Nadu at isolated places with thunderstorms, lightning through November 11
Temperatures dropping 2-5°C at many places; Chennai forecast 32-33°C maximum, 25-26°C minimum with light to moderate rain
Light to moderate rainfall persists through November 12-13; coastal regions warn of rough seas; fishermen advised caution
The India Meteorological Department has issued severe weather warnings for Tamil Nadu as a prolonged wet spell continues across the southern peninsula through the weekend and into next week. Heavy rainfall is forecast for multiple districts on November 8-9, with isolated downpours expected across coastal and interior regions. The Chennai Meteorological Centre warns that Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Thoothukudi districts face the highest risk of isolated heavy rainfall on November 8, with the wet spell extending through November 9 for Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts. Additional rainfall warnings cover Namakkal, Tiruchirappalli, Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Sivagangai, Virudhunagar, and Ramanathapuram districts for November 7-8.
District-Wise Rainfall Distribution and Temperature Changes
North Tamil Nadu districts will experience light to moderate rain at a few places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning from November 7-11, while South Tamil Nadu faces more intense activity with heavy downpours anticipated at isolated places. Puducherry and Karaikal region will also receive light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning at one or two places through November 11. Temperature changes across Tamil Nadu show maximum temperatures falling by 2 to 5°C at many places, with notable drops recorded in Salem, Erode, Karur, Namakkal, Thirupattur, Vellore, Thanjavur, Cuddalore, and Madurai districts. Minimum temperatures have already dropped significantly, with appreciable falls of 2.1°C to 4.0°C recorded over Thanjavur, Cuddalore, Madurai, and Nagapattinam.
Weather Update for State Capital and Extended Forecast
Chennai, the state capital, can expect partly cloudy skies with light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning at a few places. The maximum temperature forecast stands at 32 to 33°C, while minimums will settle around 25 to 26°C. Humidity levels will remain elevated throughout the period. From November 9 onwards, light to moderate rainfall is expected to persist at isolated places over North Tamil Nadu and at a few places over South Tamil Nadu through November 12-13. Thunderstorm and lightning activity will continue at one or two places through November 11. Fishermen are advised to avoid venturing into the sea, with no warnings currently issued for coastal operations. Residents in low-lying and waterlogging-prone areas should remain alert for potential flooding and traffic disruptions.