Heavy Rainfall Alert in Tamil Nadu: IMD Issues Warnings for Multiple Districts Through November 9

Tamil Nadu faces heavy rainfall alert through November 9 with isolated downpours in coastal districts. Light to moderate rain continues through November 12-13. Temperatures declining 2-5°C. Thunderstorms and lightning likely daily.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
Heavy Rainfall Alert in Tamil Nadu
Photo: R Senthilkumar/PTI; Representational Image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • IMD issues heavy rainfall alerts for Tamil Nadu November 8-9; Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi districts worst affected

  • South Tamil Nadu to receive isolated heavy rainfall; North Tamil Nadu at isolated places with thunderstorms, lightning through November 11

  • Temperatures dropping 2-5°C at many places; Chennai forecast 32-33°C maximum, 25-26°C minimum with light to moderate rain

  • Light to moderate rainfall persists through November 12-13; coastal regions warn of rough seas; fishermen advised caution

The India Meteorological Department has issued severe weather warnings for Tamil Nadu as a prolonged wet spell continues across the southern peninsula through the weekend and into next week. Heavy rainfall is forecast for multiple districts on November 8-9, with isolated downpours expected across coastal and interior regions. The Chennai Meteorological Centre warns that Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Thoothukudi districts face the highest risk of isolated heavy rainfall on November 8, with the wet spell extending through November 9 for Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts. Additional rainfall warnings cover Namakkal, Tiruchirappalli, Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Sivagangai, Virudhunagar, and Ramanathapuram districts for November 7-8.​

District-Wise Rainfall Distribution and Temperature Changes

North Tamil Nadu districts will experience light to moderate rain at a few places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning from November 7-11, while South Tamil Nadu faces more intense activity with heavy downpours anticipated at isolated places. Puducherry and Karaikal region will also receive light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning at one or two places through November 11. Temperature changes across Tamil Nadu show maximum temperatures falling by 2 to 5°C at many places, with notable drops recorded in Salem, Erode, Karur, Namakkal, Thirupattur, Vellore, Thanjavur, Cuddalore, and Madurai districts. Minimum temperatures have already dropped significantly, with appreciable falls of 2.1°C to 4.0°C recorded over Thanjavur, Cuddalore, Madurai, and Nagapattinam.​

Related Content
Related Content
null - PTI
Delhi Pollution and Weather Update: Office Hours Changed as Hazardous AQI Persists

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Weather Update for State Capital and Extended Forecast

Chennai, the state capital, can expect partly cloudy skies with light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning at a few places. The maximum temperature forecast stands at 32 to 33°C, while minimums will settle around 25 to 26°C. Humidity levels will remain elevated throughout the period. From November 9 onwards, light to moderate rainfall is expected to persist at isolated places over North Tamil Nadu and at a few places over South Tamil Nadu through November 12-13. Thunderstorm and lightning activity will continue at one or two places through November 11. Fishermen are advised to avoid venturing into the sea, with no warnings currently issued for coastal operations. Residents in low-lying and waterlogging-prone areas should remain alert for potential flooding and traffic disruptions.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 5th T20I: Play Stopped With Rain In The Air | IND 52/0 (4.5)

  2. Pakistan In Serious Danger Of Missing LA 2028 Olympics Cricket After ICC Board Decision

  3. MS Dhoni Set To Play IPL 2026, Confirms CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan

  4. Sarfaraz Khan Finds Support From Siddhesh Lad Amid Poor Ranji Trophy Form

  5. Dasun Shanaka Named Sri Lanka T20I Vice-Captain For Tri-Series Against Pakistan And Zimbabwe

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Elena Rybakina Reaches WTA Finals Summit Clash With Comeback Win Over Jessica Pegula

  2. ATP Athens Open: Novak Djokovic Downs Yannick Hanfmann To Reach Final

  3. WTA Finals 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Eliminates Coco Gauff To Enter Last Four In Riyadh

  4. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  5. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bengaluru Weather: Thunderstorms Expected with Moderate Air Quality

  2. Mumbai AQI Update: Thick Smog Blankets City as Air Quality Deteriorates to Unhealthy Levels

  3. Police Must Furnish Grounds Of Arrest In Writing, Or Arrest Is Illegal: SC

  4. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta Says Attempts Were Made To Stall Ayodhya Case Hearing In Supreme Court

  5. Tiger Attack Kills Farmer In Mysuru; Safaris Suspended In Nagarahole And Bandipur

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  2. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  3. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  4. Democratic Candidate Mikie Sherrill Elected As New Jersey Governor

  5. New York Mayoral Polls: Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City’s Mayoral Election

World News

  1. Hasina Admits ‘Mistakes’ by Security Forces, Questions Legitimacy of Upcoming Bangladesh Polls

  2. India Says 44 Nationals Now Serving In Russian Army, Urges Moscow To End Recruitment

  3. Trump Says He May Visit India Next Year, Praises PM Modi As 'A Great Man'

  4. Indonesia: Explosion at Jakarta Mosque Injures Over 50 Worshippers During Friday Prayers

  5. Indian Reaction To Indian-Origin Mamdani's Win In NYC Somewhat Mixed

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, November 8, 2025: What’s in Store for Virgo, Scorpio, Aquarius & More

  2. Weekly Horoscope For November 9–15, 2025: Positive Changes And New Beginnings Await Aries, Virgo, And Pisces

  3. Echoes of the Dispossessed: Silence and Survival in Madhya Pradesh’s Adivasi Heartlands

  4. Chirag Paswan: NDA’s Rising Voice Eyes Bigger Role In Bihar 2025

  5. Bihar Elections | The Issue Of Paper Leaks Gets Sidelined As The Jobs Narrative Takes Centre Stage

  6. Indian National Held By RSF Militia In Sudan; Efforts Underway For His Release

  7. MS Dhoni Set To Play IPL 2026, Confirms CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan

  8. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers