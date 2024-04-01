National

Kejriwal Passing Orders In Custody: Delhi HC Asks ED To Submit Its Note To Special Judge

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet PS Arora said the special judge, dealing with the money laundering case in which Kejriwal has been arrested, is directed to pass an order, if required, in accordance with the law.

PTI
Updated on:
PTI
Delhi High Court Photo: PTI
The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to submit its note to the special judge on the issue of Chief Minister  Arvind Kejriwal passing orders while in custody in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet PS Arora said the special judge, dealing with the money laundering case in which Kejriwal has been arrested, is directed to pass an order, if required, in accordance with the law.

The court disposed of the public interest litigation which sought directions to prevent Kejriwal from issuing orders in his capacity as the chief minister while in the ED's custody.

During the hearing, the ED's counsel said the agency was seized of the issue raised in the petition.

The court was informed by the ED's counsel that it was not providing any infrastructure to Kejriwal for passing orders.

The petition was vehemently opposed by the counsel representing Kejriwal, who said the petition has no locus standi to be heard and the ED was capable enough to deal with the matter.

The petitioner, Surjit Singh Yadav, said in the PIL that issuance of such orders by Kejriwal in the capacity as the CM is against the legal framework as well as the principle of fair and proper investigation.

The plea also seeks a direction to the ED not to provide a typist, computer and printer to Kejriwal.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener, who was arrested on March 21 and subsequently remanded to the ED custody by a Delhi court, faces allegations of direct involvement in a conspiracy related to the formulation of the excise policy favouring specific individuals.

Kejriwal has been sent to judicial custody by the trial court till April 15.

