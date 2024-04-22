Karnataka College Murder: Accused Fayaz's Father Apologises To Victim's Family, BJP-Cong Slugfest On | Key Points

The murder of the daughter of Congress corporator Niranjan Hiremath by her former classmate in her college in Karnataka's twin-city of Hubballi-Dharwad has been hitting headlines with the case turning into a political slugfest as the Bharatiya Janata Party blamed the Congress government in the state for being “soft and slow” on the “killer(s)”.
Neha Hiremath, daughter of Congress Councillor Niranjan Hiremath was stabbed to death by her former classmate Fayaz at her college, following which police nabbed the perpetrator within an hour of the crime.
The accused Fayaz Khondunaik, who fled the scene, was arrested by police subsequently.
The victim's family has been demanding that the accused be hanged to death and only then will their daughter's soul rest in peace. They maintained that their daughter was not in a relationship with Fayaz and said the accused stabbed Neha because she rejected his proposal.
Latest In Hubballi-Dharwad Murder Case
-BJP Demands CBI Probe
BJP national president JP Nadda on Sunday demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investiogation into the murder of 23-year-old college student Neha Hiremath in Hubballi-Dharwad.
Neha, daughter of Congress corporator Niranjan Hiremath, was stabbed to death by her former classmate in the premises of her college in Dharwad on April 18. The case has sparked widespread outrage and protest and has snowballed into a political slugfest between the ruling Congress and opposition BJP in Karnataka.
While the ruling party has tried to project it as an "incident with a personal angle", the BJP suspects "love jihad" and said that it points to the "deterioration of law and order" in the state.
Nadda visited Neha Hiremath's house and offered condolences to her family. Later, he said the BJP will cooperate if the investigation of the case needs to be handed over to CBI so that the victim gets justice.
-Karnataka State Women's Commission Chairperson Visits Victim's Residence
Karnataka State Women's Commission Chairperson Nagalakshmi Choudhary on Sunday visited the residence of 23-year-old victim Neha Hiremath. Offering condolences to her family, she said Neha's death should not be politicised for personal gains and if it was done, then it is like insulting the daughter of this land.
Speaking to news agency PTI, Choudhary said she consoled Neha's parents and assured them they would get justice as soon as possible.
"I made them be strong and also told them not to allow anyone to use this incident for their selfish input or politicising it, because then it will be like insulting Neha. If we are really worried about her, we all have to strongly support and allow the police to do a free investigation and as early as possible, we have to get justice for Neha," she said.
-Muslim Outfits Call For Bandh On April 22 Condemning Neha Hiremath Murder
Muslim organisations in Dharwad gave a call for a ‘bandh’ (strike) on Monday, April 22, in condemnation of the murder Neha Hiremath. Dharwad based Anjuman-e-Islam president Esmail Tamatgar said all the businessmen from Muslim community will observe bandh from 10 am to 3 pm tomorrow to offer their condolence to the departed soul and protest the brutal incident.
“Tomorrow we will observe bandh. Chicken shops, garage workshops, fruit vendors, banks, institutions will remain closed to condole the death and show our solidarity with the family. We will put up ‘Justice for Neha’ stickers at our shops,” Tamatgar said on Sunday.
He added that a rally will also be taken out.
“The protest is to send across a message that never such incidents should occur to any girl child. We condemn this incident,” Tamatgar said.
-Accused's Father Apologises To Victim's Family
Demanding maximum punishment for his son, the father of 23-year-old Fayaz, who has been arrested on charges of killing the daughter of Congress councillor inside a college campus in Hubballi, has apologised to the victim's family and said his son should be given strict punishment.
Baba Saheb Subani, a school teacher and Fayaz's father, told media on Saturday that he came to know about the incident around 6 pm on Thursday and was completely shocked and shattered with his son's act.
"He [Fayaz] should be punished in a way that no one dares to do such a thing in future. With folded arms, I apologise to Neha's family members. She was like my daughter," news agency PTI quoted him as saying.
Subani said that he and his wife have been living separately for the past six years and that Fayaz stayed with his mother and called him whenever he needed money. He last spoke to his son about three months ago.
Fayaz's father recalled that around eight months ago, Neha's family had called him to inform that his son was troubling their daughter. Admitting that his son made a mistake, he said that Fayaz and Neha loved each other and were in a relationship.
"Fayaz told me he wanted to marry her but I refused it by folding my hands," the accused's father added.
Condemning his son's act, Fayaz's father said that no one should commit any such atrocities against women.
"I request the people of Karnataka to forgive me. My son has done wrong. He will be punished by the law of the land and I welcome it. My town has got a black mark because of my son. People of Munavalli [Fayaz's hometown] please forgive me. You raised us. Please forgive me," he cried with folded hands.
Neha was allegedly stabbed to death on the campus of BVB College on Thursday. Neha was a first-year MCA student and Fayaz was her former classmate.
According to a senior police officer, Fayaz allegedly stabbed her multiple times. During interrogation, he claimed that the two had been in a relationship but she had been avoiding him of late.
"It needs to be corroborated and verified, but he was arrested immediately," the officer said.