Karnataka: Jilted Lover Stabs Congress Leader's Daughter To Death In Hubbali College Campus, Arrested | Video

Neha (23), the daughter of Niranjan Hiremath, a Congress Councillor was fatally stabbed by a classmate at BVB college campus in Karnataka's Hubbali on Thursday.
The incident occurred after she reportedly turned down the proposal of the accused.
Police informed that the suspect, 23-year-old Fayaz, who dropped out of MCA, has been arrested.
It is said that they were classmates during their BCA program at the BVB college.
The entire event was recorded by a CCTV camera.
What happened?
According to the police, Fayaz entered the college campus with a knife and proceeded to stab Neha multiple times.
Fayaz also sustained injuries during the assault and was taken to the hospital alongside the victim. But Neha was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.
"During interrogation, he (Fayaz) claimed that the two of them had been in a relationship and that she had suddenly started avoiding him. It needs to be corroborated and verified, but he was arrested immediately," a senior police officer said.
A case of murder has been registered, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.
Congress Councillor And Victim's father speaks:
Narrating about the incident, Neha's father Hiremath said that his daughter had classes from 8 am. At around 4.30 pm, when she stepped out after completing her classes, this person approached towards her and stabbed her nearly six times inside the college campus and she died on the spot.
"He (the accused) was an old student and he had proposed my daughter but she rejected his proposal. She did not like him and she usually stayed away from all this...She refused him saying they both belonged to different caste and that she did not wish to have any relationship with him. Out of anger, he stabbed my daughter," he told PTI videos.
Demanding justice for her daughter, he said that the accused should he hanged to death only then will his daughter's soul rest in peace.
What did Karnataka CM say?
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condemned the incident and offered condolences to the family of the deceased.
"An accused has already been arrested in connection with the incident and I have instructed the Director General of Police to conduct a strict investigation and take action to ensure maximum punishment for the accused," he said in a post on 'X'.
He also appealed to people to not take law into their hands.
"In connection with the incident, no one should get agitated and take law into their hands or attempt to disturb peace of the society. It is our duty to get justice for the death of the young woman, in this regard the police department will work hard," he added.
BJP Reacts
In-charge of BJP's IT department, Amit Malviya blamed the Congress government in Karnataka over a number of attacks taking place in the state recently, he wrote in a post on X, "Law and order in Karnataka has hit a nadir. Terror attack, shopkeeper assaulted for playing Bhajan, citizens accosted and forced to chant Allahu Akbar and now a broad day light murder. Fayaz, who failed BCA, stabbed Neha Hiremath, daughter of Congress leader Niranjan Hiremath, who was studying MCA in Hubballi, for turning down his advances. The price Karnataka is paying."