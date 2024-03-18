Bengaluru: 3 Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Shopkeeper Over Playing 'Hanuman Chalisa' During Azaan

"Mukesh told me that every evening, he had a practice of playing devotional songs... Hanuman Chalisa on his speaker... Last evening while he was conducting his business, attending to his customers and playing Hanuman Chalisa, a few miscreants came to his shop, the whole of which is captured on CCTV. They had an argument with him and demanded that he switch it off and stop playing the Hanuman Chalisa,” Surya told media here.