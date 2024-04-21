National

Hubballi Murder: Police Arrest Youths For Social Media Post

The accused from Dharwad were arrested on Saturday after a few pro-Hindu activists lodged a complaint alleging that the duo had posted contents claiming that Neha and Fayaz were in relationship.

Advertisement

Hubballi Murder: Police Arrest Youths For Social Media Post
info_icon

Police have arrested two youths who justified the murder of Neha Hiremath allegedly by Fayaz Khondunaik on their social media handles.

The accused from Dharwad were arrested on Saturday after a few pro-Hindu activists lodged a complaint alleging that the duo had posted contents claiming that Neha and Fayaz were in relationship.

According to the complainants, they allegedly uploaded pictures of the victim Neha and the accused, Fayaz, with a caption, "Neha Fayaz true love, justice for love".

Neha Hiremath (23), daughter of Congress Councillor of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation Niranjan Hiremath, was allegedly stabbed to death on the campus of BVB College on April 18.

Advertisement

The accused Fayaz, who fled the scene, was arrested by police subsequently.

Neha was a first year MCA student and Fayaz was earlier her classmate.

The incident triggered a public outrage with protests in Hubballi, Dharwad and several other places.

The BJP accused the Congress government of being soft on anti-social elements, which resulted in this incident as the ruling party tried to project it as an incident with a personal angle.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Samridhii Shukla Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Not Getting Along With Shehzada Dhami
  2. Dibakar Banerjee Reveals Why He Cast Fresh Faces For 'LSD 2', Shares Singers Refusing To Sing Due To 'Provocative' Content
  3. Pakistan Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PAK Vs NZ Match Online
  4. Ankita Lokhande Reveals Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Is 'Going Through A Lot', Says She Believes He Will Get Justice Soon
  5. Divyanka Tripathi Breaks Two Bones, To Undergo Surgery; Informs Vivek Dahiya
  6. Israel-Iran News: No Immediate Plan For Retaliation, Says Iran; Air India Suspends Flights To Israel
  7. Lok Sabha Election Phase 1 Voting Ends With 60% Polling; Tripura Records Highest Turnout, Bihar Lowest | Updates
  8. Sports Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Emma Raducanu, Enters Stuttgart Open Final