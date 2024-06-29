Karnataka: 15 People Including 3 Family Members Killed In Haveri Accident

Fifteen people including three members of a family were killed after a van they were travelling in collided with a truck in Karnataka’s Haveri district. Two people were also injured in the accident.
The accident occurred on Friday. The police has said the driver of the vehicle was driving at high speed, while he dozed off at the wheel. Meanwhile, the truck driver has also been taken into custody.
Reportedly, the van was ferrying 17 people when it collided with the truck, which was parked on the side of National Highway 4, near Gundenahalli Cross in Byadagi Taluk, at around 3.30am.
Reports stated 13 people died on the spot, two succumbed to injuries at Haveri Government Hospital.
As per the police, the bodies es were stuck in the mangled remains of the van and the officials had a difficult time in extricating them.
A case was later registered against the truck driver, who was later taken into custody, for parking his vehicle on the highway against rules, reports said.
President Droupadi Murmu has paid her condolences to the deceased’s families.
“It is saddening to learn of the death of several pilgrims, including women and children, in a bus accident in Karnataka’s Haveri district. I offer my condolences to the families of the victims and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” her office posted on X.
Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.
Union minister Pralhad Joshi, MP Basavaraj Bommai, and BJP state president MP Vijayendra also expressed their condolences to the bereaved families.