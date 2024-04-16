National

Three Killed, One Seriously Injured In Road Accident Near Hubballi In Karnataka

The four were on their way to their home state when the mishap happened near Anchatgeri village late on Monday night, they said.

Three Killed, One Seriously Injured In Road Accident Near Hubballi In Karnataka Photo: File Image
Three persons from Andhra Pradesh were killed and another was seriously injured after the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a bus on the outskirts of the city, police said on Tuesday.

While three of them succumbed to their injuries, the fourth one is being treated in the ICU at a hospital.

The impact of the accident was such that the car got completely crushed.

"Preliminary inquiry said that both parties were responsible for the accident. We have registered a case against both the parties under sections 304 (A) (Causing death by negligence), 279 (Rash driving) and 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code," a senior police officer said.

