J&K: Gunfiring At Police Post In Basantgarh Near Udhampur District; Militant Escapes

Days after terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua and Doda districts, an exchange of fire between police and an unidentified gunman, suspected to be a militant, took place at the Sang Police Picket of Basantgarh tehsil in District Udhampur, Outlook's Naseer Ganai reported.
According to an official, the incident occurred late this evening when the gunman opened fire on the picket followed by a relatiation from the police. However, the militant managed to escape under the cover of darkness and dense forest surrounding the area.
Sources told that additional forces have been deployed to conduct a search operation in the area. Reinforcements rushed promptly to the spot from nearby posts of security forces upon receiving the news of this development.
No injuries were reported among police personnel. The area is 164 km from Udhampur.