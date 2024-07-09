National

5 Indian Army Jawans Killed As Militants Ambush Convoy In J&K's Kathua

Armed terrorists, suspected to have infiltrated from across the border, attacked an Indian Army convoy on Monday in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, killing five personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO). The ambush on Monday, the fifth terror attack in Jammu region in a month, of the patrolling party took place in the remote Machedi area of Kathua district.