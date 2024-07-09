5 Indian Army Jawans Killed As Militants Ambush Convoy In J&K's Kathua

Punctured tyres of an Indian Army vehicle following a terrorist attack on an Army convoy, in Kathua district.
An injured soldier of the Indian Army being taken to a hospital for treatment following a terrorist attack on an Army convoy, in Kathua district.
Jammu & Kashmir Police and Special Operation Group (SOG) personnel during a counter-terror operation following a terrorist attack on an Indian Army convoy, in Kathua district.
Army personnel during a counter-terror operation after terrorists ambushed an Army convoy, in Kathua district.
Army personnel during a counter-terror operation following a terrorist attack on an Army convoy, in Kathua district.
Bullet marks on windshield of an Indian Army vehicle following a terror attack on an Army convoy, in Kathua district.