'Won't Go Unavenged': Centre's Strong Message After Kathua Terror Attack

Following the killing of five Indian Army personnel in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Monday, the Defence Ministry said that the army men's death will not go unavenged.
Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane expressed condolences over the incident and said, "I express profound grief on the loss of five Bravehearts in a terrorist attack in Badnota, Kathua, and extend deepest condolences to the bereaved families."
"Their selfless service to the nation will always be remembered & their sacrifice will not go unavenged and India will defeat the evil forces behind the attack," the Defence Ministry's remarks were shared by spokesperson Bharat Bhushan Babu on X.
Armed terrorists, suspected to have infiltrated from across the border, attacked an Indian Army convoy in the remote Machedi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, killing five officers, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO).
Marking the fifth terror attack in the region in a month, the convoy carrying ten soldiers was attacked with grenade and gunfire.
Reportedly, the terrorists then fled into the forest. Security forces have launched a massive search operation in Kathua and the neighbouring region to track them down.
Meanwhile, Kashmir Tigers -- a shadow outfit of the banned Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) -- claimed responsibility for the attack.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also condoled the incident and prayed for a speedy recovery of those injured.
"I am deeply anguished at the loss of five of our brave Indian Army Soldiers in a terrorist attack in Badnota, Kathua (J&K). My deepest condolences to the bereaved families, the Nation stands firm with them in this difficult time," Singh said in a post on X.
He further wrote, "The Counter Terrorist operations are underway, and our soldiers are determined to usher in peace and order in the region. I pray for a speedy recovery to those who sustained injuries in this dastardly terror attack."
President Droupadi Murmu also reacted to the attack and termed it to be a "cowardly act".
"The attack on a convoy of Army personnel in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir by terrorists is a cowardly act that deserves condemnation and firm counter-measures. My sympathies are with the families of the bravehearts who laid down their lives in this ongoing war against terror in its all forms. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," Murmu posted on X.