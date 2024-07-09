National

'Won't Go Unavenged': Centre's Strong Message After Kathua Terror Attack

"Their selfless service to the nation will always be remembered & their sacrifice will not go unavenged and India will defeat the evil forces behind the attack," he said.

PTI
Search operations have been launched in Kathua to hunt the terrorists. | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Following the killing of five Indian Army personnel in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Monday, the Defence Ministry said that the army men's death will not go unavenged.

Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane expressed condolences over the incident and said, "I express profound grief on the loss of five Bravehearts in a terrorist attack in Badnota, Kathua, and extend deepest condolences to the bereaved families."

"Their selfless service to the nation will always be remembered & their sacrifice will not go unavenged and India will defeat the evil forces behind the attack," the Defence Ministry's remarks were shared by spokesperson Bharat Bhushan Babu on X.

Armed terrorists, suspected to have infiltrated from across the border, attacked an Indian Army convoy in the remote Machedi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, killing five officers, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO).

Marking the fifth terror attack in the region in a month, the convoy carrying ten soldiers was attacked with grenade and gunfire.

Reportedly, the terrorists then fled into the forest. Security forces have launched a massive search operation in Kathua and the neighbouring region to track them down.

Meanwhile, Kashmir Tigers -- a shadow outfit of the banned Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) -- claimed responsibility for the attack.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also condoled the incident and prayed for a speedy recovery of those injured.

"I am deeply anguished at the loss of five of our brave Indian Army Soldiers in a terrorist attack in Badnota, Kathua (J&K). My deepest condolences to the bereaved families, the Nation stands firm with them in this difficult time," Singh said in a post on X.

He further wrote, "The Counter Terrorist operations are underway, and our soldiers are determined to usher in peace and order in the region. I pray for a speedy recovery to those who sustained injuries in this dastardly terror attack."

President Droupadi Murmu also reacted to the attack and termed it to be a "cowardly act".

"The attack on a convoy of Army personnel in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir by terrorists is a cowardly act that deserves condemnation and firm counter-measures. My sympathies are with the families of the bravehearts who laid down their lives in this ongoing war against terror in its all forms. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," Murmu posted on X.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Vs West Indies 1st Test Match Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Squads, Pitch - All You Need To Know
  2. India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  3. James Anderson Farewell Test: Gus Atkinson, Jamie Smith To Make Debuts
  4. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Rohit, Kohli Likely To Skip ODIs To Manage Workload - Report
  5. India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs ZIM Match
Football News
  1. Argentina Vs Canada Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Semi-Final Live On TV And Online In India
  2. Neymar Jr In Tears: Star Filmed Crying After Brazil's Copa America Exit
  3. Argentina Vs Canada, Copa America 2024: Will Lionel Messi Play In ARG's Semi-Final Against CAN?
  4. Spain Vs France, UEFA Euro 2024 1st Semi-Final: FRA Leaks Forcing Didier Deschamps To Keep Plans Hidden
  5. Spain Vs France, UEFA Euro 2024 1st Semi-Final: ESP Coach Says Lamine Yamal Must Adapt To 'Reality' Of Harsh Treatment
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024, Fourth Round: Taylor Fritz Stuns Alexander Zverev To Book Quarter-Finals Spot - In Pics
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Who Is Lulu Sun - The Kiwi Tennis Star Who Knocked Out Emma Raducanu
  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Holger Rune, Wimbledon 2024: Serbian Slams 'Disrespect' By Centre Court Crowd
  4. Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic Crushes Holger Rune, Sails Into Quarter-Finals
  5. Wimbledon: Svitolina Struggled For Focus After Russia Attacks On Homeland Ukraine
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Modi In Moscow: PM Calls Russia 'Trusted Friend'; Says 'Challenging The Challenges In My DNA'
  2. Breaking News, July 9 LIVE: Modi Addresses Indian Community In Moscow; Heavy Rains Batter Mumbai
  3. 'Huge Disappointment': Zelenskyy On Modi's Russia Visit After Strike On Children's Hospital In Ukraine
  4. Bengaluru: BMTC Bus Catches Fire, Driver Promptly Evacuates Passengers | Caught On Cam
  5. Uttar Pradesh: 11 Married Women Misuse PMAY Scheme To Elope With Their Lovers
Entertainment News
  1. Zeenat Aman Reveals She Was Intimidated By Rajesh Khanna: I Mugged Up My Lines So That I Wouldn’t Flub
  2. Meryl Streep-Emily Blunt To Reprise Their Roles In 'The Devil Wears Prada' Sequel? Here's What We Know
  3. Watch: Darsheel Safary’s Audition Clip For Aamir Khan's 'Taare Zameen Par' Goes Viral
  4. Singer Armaan Malik Issues Statement About Mistaken Identity With His 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' Namesake: It's Hampering My Reputation
  5. Karan Johar Opens Up On His Struggle With Body Image Issues: I Felt I Was Failing My Parents
US News
  1. Hurricane Beryl Houston: Floods, Stranded Vehicles, And Devastation Grips This Texas City | In Pics
  2. 'Real Luxury Is...': Internet Divided As Indian Woman Sparks Debate On Life Quality In India Vs US
  3. Middle School Students Prank Attack: Teachers Targeted With Fake TikTok Accounts And Harassment | Controversy Explained
  4. Low Wages, High Costs: Inside NFL Cheerleader Pay
  5. Hurricane Beryl Hits Texas Coast: Current Location, Warnings And Other Key Details
World News
  1. The Famous Recortadores Bull Running Festival Of Spain | In Pics
  2. 'Huge Disappointment': Zelenskyy On Modi's Russia Visit After Strike On Children's Hospital In Ukraine
  3. Russian Missiles Hit Cities Across Ukraine In Heaviest Bombardment In 4 Months; 31 Killed
  4. Hamas Warns Israeli Forces Of 'Disastrous Repercussions', Accuses Netanyahu | Latest On Gaza War
  5. Hurricane Beryl Houston: Floods, Stranded Vehicles, And Devastation Grips This Texas City | In Pics
Latest Stories
  1. India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  2. Week In Review, July 1-7: Hamilton's Record British GP Win; Murray's Wimbledon Farewell
  3. Horoscope for July 9, 2024: Discover astrological insights for every zodiac sign.
  4. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run: New Footage Shows Woman Dragged For 1.5km; Parallels With Pune Porsche Case Emerge
  5. Russia-Ukraine War: 37 Dead In Missile Attack In Kyiv; Zelenskyy's Expectations From NATO Summit | Latest Updates
  6. Breaking News, July 9 LIVE: Modi Addresses Indian Community In Moscow; Heavy Rains Batter Mumbai
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE: ESP Vs FRA In UEFA Euro 2024 1st SF; Virat Kohli Owned-One8 Commune Pub Booked In Bengaluru
  8. NATO Summit 2024: Membership For Ukraine, Far-Right In Europe And Biden's Presidency | What's On Agenda