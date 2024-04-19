National

Jharkhand Academic Council 10th Boards Results Out: 90% Passed | Check Results; Know The Toppers

Students must enter their roll number and date of birth on the official website to access their results.

JK Board 10th Result 2024 (Representative Image)
The Jharkhand Academic Council declared the Class 10 results at their official websites on Friday.

Officials from the Jharkhand Academic Council conducted a press briefing in Ranchi to reveal the JAC Matric results.

The press conference included information on the pass rate, top performers, pass percentages based on gender, and other relevant details, in addition to the announcement of the JAC Class 10 results.

Where To Check JAC 10th Boards Results?

Students who have taken the exams can view their results on the websites listed below.

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

jharresults.nic.in.

How To Check JAC 10th Boards Results?

The students who want to check their results must visit the official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jacresults.com.

Then they should click on Matric result link on the homepage and provide the login details and sign in.

The result will be shown right after that and the students can also save and print the results for future reference.

JAC 10th Board Result: Passing Percentage And Toppers

The pass percentage for this year has been recorded at 90.39 per cent, which is a decrease from the previous year's 95.38 per cent.

Girls have performed better than boys, achieving a score of 91per cent compared to boys' 89.7 per cent.

The top three positions are dominated by girls from Indira Gandhi Girls High School, Hazaribagh.

Krishna Munda has topped the Jharkhand board Matric examination.

Jyotsna Jyoti secured the first position with a score of 99.2%, followed by Sana Sanjori at 98.6%, and Karishma Kumari and Srishti Saumya jointly at 98.4%.

According to the data provided by JAC, 4,21,678 students registered for the matric exams, out of which 4,18,623 students took the exams.

Among them, 3,78,398 students successfully passed the class 10 exams.

The first division accommodated 2,05,110 students, the second division had 1,53,733 students, and the third division included 19,555 students.

