PSEB 10th Boards Results Announced, 97.24% Students Passed | How To Check Results? Who Are The Toppers?

The Punjab School Education Board announced the 10th Board result on April 18, 2024, through online mode.
Satbir Bedi, the board's chairperson, revealed the results in a press conference at approximately 1:30 pm.
Where To Check PSEB 10th Boards Results?
Students who took the exams can view their scores on the official website - pseb.ac.in.
However, the direct link to access the scorecards will be provided on April 19, 2024.
How to check the results?
Firstly the students need to visit the official website of PSEB then click on the results tab on the top menu bar and press on 'click here to check result'.
Then they will have to choose matriculation examination result option and they will be asked to enter their roll number to find results.
How To Check PSEB 10th Board Results Without Internet
The students who are facing issued on the website or cannot access internet can also get their results via SMS.
The student has to send a text message to 5676750.
What to write in the text message - Type PB10 in a text message along with their roll number. Sample - PB10 12345678.
PSEB 10th Board Passing Percentage And Toppers
This year, the Punjab Board achieved an overall passing percentage of 97.24 per cent. The pass percentage among girl students is 98.11 per cent while among boy students it is 96.47 per cent.
The total number of students appeared in PSEB Matric exams was 20242,81,098 and the number of students who have qualified the Punjab Board 10th exams are 20242,73,348.
According to the data released, Aditi of Ludhiana secured the top position in the Punjab Board matric examination with a perfect score of 100 per cent.
Alisha Sharma of Ludhiana and Karmanpreet Kaur of Amritsar attained the second rank in the state with 99.23 per cent marks.
Students who appeared for the PSEB 10th exams 2024 should be aware that the scorecard will be provisional, and they will need to obtain their final marksheet from their respective schools a few days after the PSEB 10th result is declared.
To check their scores, students must provide their login credentials such as roll number, application number, and registration number.