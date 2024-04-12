Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education Declares 1st And 2nd Year AP Inter 2024 Results | How To Check

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) released the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Exam Results 2024 on Friday, April 12. The Secretary of the Board of Intermediate Education released the I and II Year Results -- General and Vocational -- of IPE March 2024 on 12-04-2024 at 11:00 AM at the Board of Intermediate Education, Guntur.
As per reports, 60 per cent have passed first year and 74 per cent have passed the second year AP inter exams.
AP Inter results were officially declared following a press conference by the board officials, reports said.
Where Can Students Check Scorecard
Students can access their AP Inter scorecards on resultsbie.ap.gov.in and bie.ap.gov.in.
Advertisement
To download their scorecard, students from the AP Board will be required to put the following login credentials:
Hall ticket number
Date of birth
Students who wish to opt for revaluation need to submit their answer sheets for rechecking. The application fee for revaluation is Rs 260 per subject. The fee for verification is Rs 1,300 per paper, which includes obtaining a scanned copy of the evaluated answer sheet.