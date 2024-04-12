National

Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education Declares 1st And 2nd Year AP Inter 2024 Results | How To Check

Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Exam Results 2024 will be officially declared following a press conference by the board officials, reports said.

Advertisement

File%20representative%20image
Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education will release the I and II Year Results -- General and Vocational Photo: File representative image
info_icon

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) released the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Exam Results 2024 on Friday, April 12. The Secretary of the Board of Intermediate Education released the I and II Year Results -- General and Vocational -- of IPE March 2024 on 12-04-2024 at 11:00 AM at the Board of Intermediate Education, Guntur.

As per reports, 60 per cent have passed first year and 74 per cent have passed the second year AP inter exams.

AP Inter results were officially declared following a press conference by the board officials, reports said.

Where Can Students Check Scorecard

Students can access their AP Inter scorecards on resultsbie.ap.gov.in and bie.ap.gov.in.

Advertisement

To download their scorecard, students from the AP Board will be required to put the following login credentials:

  • Hall ticket number

  • Date of birth

Students who wish to opt for revaluation need to submit their answer sheets for rechecking. The application fee for revaluation is Rs 260 per subject. The fee for verification is Rs 1,300 per paper, which includes obtaining a scanned copy of the evaluated answer sheet.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sports World: OJ Simpson Dies At 76; Mohun Bagan Thrash Bengaluru FC 4-0 In ISL
  2. 5 Celebs Who Conquered The Entertainment World After 'MTV Splitsvilla'
  3. Park Bo-ram Dies At 30: K-Pop Singer, Renowned For 'Reply 1988' Track, Found Dead At Home, Cause Unknown
  4. Sarah Jane Dias: 5 Interesting Facts About The Former Miss India
  5. MI Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  6. Elections 2024 LIVE: 'Guarantee Pura Hone Ki Guarantee', Says PM Modi At Udhampur Rally; Nomination For 3rd Phase Begins
  7. Sports World LIVE: Error-Prone India Face Australia In 4th Hockey Test
  8. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch