JD(S) Leader Suraj Revanna Granted 'Conditional' Bail In Sexual Abuse Case, Asked To Surrender Passport

Suraj, the brother of suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna, was arrested by Hassan Police on June 23 for allegedly sexually harassing and sodomising two male party workers.

JD(S) leader Suraj Revanna | Photo: PTI
Janata Dal Secular leader Suraj Revanna was granted conditional bail by the special court in Bengaluru on Monday with regard to the sexual abuse case against him.

Suraj, the brother of suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna, was arrested by Hassan Police on June 23 for allegedly sexually harassing and sodomising o male party workers.

A special court in Bengaluru granted the JD(S) MLOC conditional bail and have asked Revanna to surrender his passport over to authorities.

As per a PTI report, the special court granted bail to Revanna with a personal bond of Rs 2 lakhs and two sureties to the satisfaction of the jurisdictional court.

The court has also imposed conditions on Revanna such as he shall not threaten and tamper with the prosecution witnesses, complainant and victims; shall not evade the investigation and shall appear before the investigating officer (IO) whenever called for investigation.

The special court also directed the JD(S) MLC to surrender his passport to the court, adding that he will not be allowed to leave the state without written permission from the special court.

"The petitioner shall not in any manner contact the victim directly or indirectly. The petitioner shall appear before the IO on every second Sunday of the month and mark his attendance between 9 am and 5 pm for a period of 6 months or till the filing of charge sheet, whichever is earlier. The petitioner shall not indulge in similar offence,” read the order.

A sexual assault case was filed against Suraj under IPC sections 377, 342, 506 and 34. Suraj's arrest came after his brother and suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna was accused of sexually abusing several women.

(With inputs from PTI)

