Jammu and Kashmir Reports 10 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

Covid-19 cases (Representational image)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Sep 2022 8:56 pm

Jammu and Kashmir reported 10 fresh Covid cases on Sunday, taking the infection tally to 4,78,935, officials said.

Of the new cases, two were from the Jammu division while eight were from Kashmir, they said.

The death toll stood at 4,784. No fresh Covid-related fatality was reported from the Union territory, they said.

 There were 211 active cases, while the overall recoveries reached 4,73,940, they said, adding there were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis, also called black fungus. 

(With PTI Inputs)

'We Will Definitely Show Our Papers': Why Muslims In Jharkhand Are Celebrating New Domicile Policy

Durand Cup Final: Mumbai City Vs Bengaluru FC - Preview

