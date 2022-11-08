Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Jai Ram Thakur Meets Family Of India’s First Voter Shyam Saran Negi

Himachal Pradesh: Shyam Saran Negi was the Election Commission's brand ambassador and had voted for the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls through postal ballot on November 2.

Shyam Saran Negi passes away
File photo of deceased Shyam Saran Negi. PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Nov 2022 4:50 pm

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday met family members of India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi, who died aged 106 at his home in Kalpa here, and said he was an inspiration to all.

"Today, we miss Negi ji so much," the chief minister said while offering his tributes. "Whenever polls were held--be it Panchayat, Vidhan Sabha or Lok Sabha -- he always used to visit the booth to cast vote and inspire everyone."

Three days after casting his vote for the 34th time, Negi died on Saturday. He was the Election Commission's brand ambassador and had voted for the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls through postal ballot on November 2.

The chief minister recalled that in 1951, a young Negi made history when he exercised his franchise in Kalpa, becoming India's first voter.

Independent India's first election was held in 1951. The polling in Chini, present day Kalpa, was held before other parts of the state as heavy snowfall was anticipated in higher altitude areas here. Negi was the first person to cast his vote

His house is in Kanang Saring in Kalpa, which borders Tibet on the east, and is famous for its high-quality apples. The region is situated at an altitude of nearly 10,000 feet.

During a poll rally in Sundernagar in Mandi district on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed condolences over Negi's death.

"Just a few days ago, Negi had cast his vote through postal ballot for the Himachal Pradesh polls. Even before his demise, he discharged his duty," Modi had said.

Related stories

PM Modi Condoles Demise Of India’s First Voter Shyam Saran Negi

Shyam Saran Negi, Independent India's First Voter, Dies At 105 In Himachal's Kinnaur

I Will Go To My Polling Booth To Vote, India’s First Voter Shyam Saran Negi, 104, Sends Heart-Warming Message To EC

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar had also visited Negi's residence last week and paid homage to him. 
 

Tags

National India Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur Shyam Saran Negi Independent India's First Voter Election Commission Of India (ECI) Chief Minister Elections Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Prime Minister Of India Narendra Modi Mandi
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Five Amazing Theme Parks In India You Can't Miss

Five Amazing Theme Parks In India You Can't Miss

Why UK PM Rishi Sunak Was Dramatically Escorted Out Of COP27 By Aids

Why UK PM Rishi Sunak Was Dramatically Escorted Out Of COP27 By Aids