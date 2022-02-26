Saturday, Feb 26, 2022
J&K Police Launches Emergency Helpline ‘Dial 112'

"The citizens can Dial 112 wherever they are in distress and for any kind of emergency assistance," the officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir Police.(File-Representational image) PTI

Updated: 26 Feb 2022 3:15 pm

Police in Kashmir has launched the 'Dial 112' helpline where citizens can call for police help, fire brigade and ambulance services, officials said on Saturday.


The helpline has been launched under the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) project, they said. "The citizens can Dial 112 wherever they are in distress and for any kind of emergency assistance," the officials said.
 

They said besides normal police help, people in distress can seek assistance in terms of women's safety as well. "The citizens can also call this number for ambulance or fire brigade services," the officials added. 

With PTI inputs.

