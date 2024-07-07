National

73% Indians Read Ingredient Lists, Nutritional Value Of Snacks: Report

The report was released against the backdrop of an increasing number of cases regarding food adulteration that have come to the fore, be it in spices, confectionaries or fast-moving goods.

73% Indians Read Ingredient Lists, Nutritional Value Of Snacks
info_icon

As many as 73 per cent Indians prefer to read ingredient lists and nutritional value before purchasing any snack, reveals a new survey, highlighting the majority of Indians' growing inclination towards healthy snacking.

Based on a survey of over 6,000 people across India, the Healthy Snacking Report 2024, released on Sunday, aims to examine the ever evolving consumption trends in India.

null - Photo via Animikh Chakrabarty
Tracing The Journey Of Indian Art

BY Animikh Chakrabarty

"Seventy three per cent of those surveyed prefer to read labels for ingredient lists and nutritional value before making a purchase. Of this, 93 per cent expressed a desire to transition to healthier options, highlighting a correlation between label reading and conscious choices while pushing for transparency," read the report.

The report was released against the backdrop of an increasing number of cases regarding food adulteration that have come to the fore, be it in spices, confectionaries or fast-moving goods.

This, according to the report, has triggered a wave of conscious consumption, with shoppers checking food packets for potentially harmful substances.

So, with 9 out of 10 respondents looking to find healthier alternatives to traditional snacks, the report records how nearly 60 per cent of Indians are now opting for "natural, additive-free products with wholesome ingredients like nuts, seeds and whole grains".

Makhanas (foxnuts) and dry fruits have emerged as stars in the healthy snacking segment, with 67 per cent of Indians reaching out for a bowl of these nutrient powerhouses.

"In a true testament to the growing popularity of makhanas in India, 59 per cent millennials called it their trusted snack, followed by Gen Z (49 per cent) and Gen X (47 per cent), indicating its popularity across people of all ages. Additionally, over 70 per cent revealed that their favourite time to snack was with their evening cup of tea/coffee," it added.

That said, the shift towards healthy snacking comes at a cost, which is why over 58 per cent of of those surveyed highlighted "high retail costs" as a barrier to making the switch.

The consumer insight study was conducted by snacking brand Farmley.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs ZIM, 2nd T20I Live Updates: Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar On A Roll; Zimbabwe Seven Wickets Down
  2. IND-W Vs RSA-W, 2nd T20I Live Score: Indian Women Bowl First In Must-Win Match
  3. Dindigul Dragons Vs Salem Spartans, TNPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch DD Vs SS, Match 6
  4. IND Vs ZIM, 2nd T20I: Abhishek Sharma Smashes Maiden International Ton Off Just 46 Balls
  5. IND Vs ZIM, 2nd T20I Toss Update: India Bat First Against Zimbabwe; Sudharsan Replaces Khaleel
Football News
  1. ENG 1-1 SUI, Euro 2024 QF: 'Trust Process', Says Goalie Pickford After Shootout Heroics
  2. Copa America 2024: Dorival Junior Urges Patience With Brazil's Rebuild After His Side's Exit
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: Ronald Koeman Salutes Dutch Heart - 'We Showed We Belong' After NED Qualify For Semis
  4. ENG 1-1 SUI, Euro 2024: England Victorious On Penalties, Storm Into Semi-Finals - In Pics
  5. URU Vs BRA, Copa America 2024: Uruguay Celebrate Shootout Victory, Semi-Final Qualification As Brazil Crash Out - Watch
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Swiatek Knocked Out; Zverev Pips Norrie To Enter Round Of 16 - In Pics
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Euros Take Over Centre Court As Alexander Zverev Makes Pep Guardiola Plea
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic Dismantles Alexei Popyrin, Calls Fourth-Set Tie-Break 'Best Of The Year'
  4. Wimbledon: Yulia Putintseva Knocks Out Top Seed Iga Swiatek In Third Round
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Pair Ends Run After Round 2 Defeat
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mumbai: Shiv Sena Leader Detained After He Crashes Speeding Car Into Scooter, Killing A Woman; CM Shinde Assures Justice
  2. Latest News July 7 LIVE: Police Files Case Against Mahua Moitra Over 'Derogatory Remarks'; Assam CM Visits Flood Relief Camps
  3. MHA Initiates Action Against Kolkata Police Officers After Complaint By Governor
  4. Case Filed Against TMC’s Mahua Moitra Over Her 'Boss's Pyjamas' Remark On NCW Chief
  5. Dharamshala: Tibetan Community Celebrates 89th Birthday Of 14th Dalai Lama | In Pics
Entertainment News
  1. Important To Not Burden Any Film With Actor’s Fees: Riteish Deshmukh
  2. Director Michael Sarnoski Teases Sequel Of 'A Quiet Place: Day One'
  3. Javed Akhtar Schools Social Media User Who Called Him 'Son Of Gaddar'
  4. You Look Gorgeous: Kareena Kapoor After Shloka Ambani Wore Recreated Version Of 'Bole Chudiyan' Ensemble
  5. Would Love To Find Perfect Project For Me And My Aunt, Julia Roberts: Emma Roberts
US News
  1. Scientists Discover The Reason Behind Rare Polar Rain Aurora In Arctic
  2. NWS Issues Dangerous Heat Warnings For Coming Days | Death Valley’s Rising Temperatures Set Records
  3. ‘She’s Our Generation’s Madonna’: Who Is 'HOT TO GO!' Singer Chappell Roan?
  4. John Cena Announces Retirement In 2025, Plans Farewell Tour: This Is When His Last Match Could Be
  5. Aubreigh Wyatt Death: How Bullying And Social Media Led To A Mississippi Teen's Tragic Suicide | Everything About The Viral Outrage
World News
  1. Latest News July 7 LIVE: Police Files Case Against Mahua Moitra Over 'Derogatory Remarks'; Assam CM Visits Flood Relief Camps
  2. Scientists Discover The Reason Behind Rare Polar Rain Aurora In Arctic
  3. ‘Democracy Not In Good Health In World Today’: Pope Francis Warning To ‘Populists’
  4. NWS Issues Dangerous Heat Warnings For Coming Days | Death Valley’s Rising Temperatures Set Records
  5. ‘She’s Our Generation’s Madonna’: Who Is 'HOT TO GO!' Singer Chappell Roan?
Latest Stories
  1. The Public Examinations Act: A Comprehensive Solution Or A Band-Aid?
  2. IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Tazmin Brits Helps South Africa Women Take 1-0 Lead - In Pics
  3. Today's Daily Horoscope for July 6, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights for Every Zodiac Sign.
  4. '400 Paar, But In Another Country': Tharoor's Veiled Dig At BJP; Jairam Ramesh Recalls Lok Sabha Results
  5. Breaking News July 6: Six-Storey Building Collapses In Gujarat's Surat, Many Feared Trapped; Second Encounter In J&K's Kulgam Underway
  6. POR 0(3)-0(5) FRA, UEFA Euro 2024: France Progress Into Semi-Finals After Penalty Shoot-Out Win
  7. BJP Vs AAP Over Felling Of Over 1000 Trees In ‘Eco-sensitive Zone
  8. Sports News July 6, 2024 Highlights: England Beat Switzerland In Euro Quarters; George Russell Gets Pole For British GP