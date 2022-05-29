Sunday, May 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Indian Startups Created Wealth Even Amid Covid-19: PM Modi On Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that even in this phase of the global pandemic Indian startups continued to create wealth and value.

Indian Startups Created Wealth Even Amid Covid-19: PM Modi On Mann Ki Baat
PM Modi (Representational image) PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 May 2022 12:34 pm

Noting that the number of unicorns in India has reached the 100-mark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that even during the Covid pandemic, India's startups continued to create wealth and value.

In his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio broadcast, he said that on the fifth of this month the number of unicorns in India reached the 100-mark.

Related stories

PM Modi Says Will Ensure Fertilizer Supply To Farmers Amid Price Hike Due To Ukraine War, Covid-19

‘Jawaharlal Nehru Conceded Border To China, PM Modi Saved Our Borders’: Basavaraj Bommai

I Have Spared No Effort In Serving Country, Says PM Modi On Eight Years Of Being In Government

"One unicorn means a startup of at least Rs 7,500 crore turnover. The total valuation of these unicorns is USD 330 billion, that is over Rs 25 lakh crore. Surely it is a matter of immense pride for every Indian," the prime minister said.

"You will be amazed to know that out of the total unicorns, 44 unicorns were formed only last year. Not only that, in a span of three-four months this year, 14 unicorns were made. This means that even during the global pandemic our startups continued to create wealth and value," he said.

Modi said the average annual growth rate of Indian unicorns is more than that of the US, the UK and many other countries.

He also said Indian unicorns are diversifying and the world of startups is reflecting a spirit of new India with entrepreneurs also coming from small cities and towns.

(with inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Prime Minister Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat Indian Startups Pandemic Indian Unicorns Unicorns Startups Entrepreneurs India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sizzling South: What Is Driving Telugu Cinema

Sizzling South: What Is Driving Telugu Cinema

Elon Musk Tweets About Amber Heard-Johnny Depp Amidst Their Ongoing Trial

Elon Musk Tweets About Amber Heard-Johnny Depp Amidst Their Ongoing Trial