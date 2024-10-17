Couple, Army & IAF Officers, Dies By Suicide On Same Day; Wife Wrote ‘Cremate Together’ On Suicide Note: Report

In a shocking incident, a couple serving in the Indian armed forces allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday while the husband was in Agra and his wife was on her visit to Delhi. As per media reports, the husband served as an Indian Air Force (IAF) flight lieutenant while the wife was an Army captain.
Reports say that the couple have been identified as 32-year-old Deen Dayal Deep, posted at Kheria Air Force Station in Agra, and his wife, captain Renu Tanwar, posted at the military hospital in the same city.
What did the police say?
According to a report by The Times of India, Agra City deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Suraj Kumar Rai said that upon receiving information about Deep's suicide, the officials broke into his room and found his body hanging inside the residential quarters at the Air Force station in Agra.
Deep's wife, Captain Tanwar, on the other hand, was found dead at the officers' mess in Delhi Cantonment. Reports suggested that Tanwar allegedly left a suicide note requesting joint cremation with her husband. However, no similar note has been recovered from Deep's residential quarters in Agra.
Commenting on the findings of the postmortem report, Agra ACP Mayank Tiwari said asphyxiation has been found to be the cause of death.
Investigation so far
During interrogation, officials reportedly informed that Deep, who hailed from Bihar's Nalanda district, cracked jokes and participated in usual conversations with his colleagues during dinner on Tuesday and returned to his quarters without showing any sign of distress.
Investigation so far has revealed that Captain Tanwar, a native of Rajasthan, had arrived in Delhi with her brother Sumit and mother Kaushalya on October 14 for her mother's medical treatment.
As per reports, Havildar Dinesh Kumar, posted at the Garuda Sharat Officers' Mess at the Cantonment, first informed the police about Tanwar's suicide. “Her mother and brother were at AIIMS when she died by suicide. We came to know about her husband later. They had a love marriage,”, Kumar said, as per The Times Of India.