Delhi Family Deaths: Police Suspect Murder-Suicide After Man, 4 Daughters Found Dead in Vasant Kunj | Details

A family of five was found dead in Delhi's Vasant Kunj. The bodies were discovered on Friday after the owner of the rented accommodation called the police over a foul smell coming from the flat.
As per the current investigation, police officials have suspected a case of murder-suicide. Speaking to PTI, police officials have said that the suspect Heera Lal Sharma, who worked as a carpenter at the Indian Spinal Injury Centre and his four daughters -- Neetu (26), Nikki (24), Neeru (23) and Nidhi (20) -- took their lives under a suicide pact.
The five bodies, found on Friday afternoon, did not have any injury marks. However, the daughters had a red thread tied around their waists and necks.
Police also found three packets of Celphos poison, five glasses and a spoon containing a suspicious liquid from the house. With no evidence of foul play, police have suspected it to be a case of suicide.
However, based on recent CCTV footage, the father was seen carrying a box of sweets on September 24, which was the last time the family was seen. With this, officials have suspected a murder-suicide.
As per the extended family and relatives of the deceased, Sharma's wife died of cancer about a year ago. Police officials further said the family was still mourning the loss of the wife and added that Sharma, who earned 25,000 per month as a carpenter, had also stopped going for work in January .
Amarjeet Singh, a neighbour of the family, told PTI that Sharma hardly spoke to anyone.
"Many people here did not even know that he had four daughters. His youngest daughter would at times be seen outside the house, but his other daughters hardly stepped out of the house," Singh said.