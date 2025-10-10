India To Reopen Embassy In Kabul, Strengthens Diplomatic And Development Ties With Taliban

Jaishankar meets Afghan FM Muttaqi; India announces aid, medical support, and visa expansion.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
In addition to the embassy upgrade, Jaishankar announced a range of aid and development assistance. Photo: | PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India upgrades its Kabul mission to a full embassy, marking closer engagement with the Taliban government.

  • Jaishankar announces aid, ambulances, medical equipment, vaccines, and housing support for Afghanistan.

  • India expands trade, education, visas, and sports cooperation with Afghanistan.

India will upgrade its current “technical mission” in Kabul to a full-fledged embassy, marking a significant step in normalising diplomatic ties with the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar announced Friday during his first in-person meeting with Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. According to Indian Express, the development comes four years after India closed its embassy following the Taliban’s return to power in 2021.

Welcoming the Taliban delegation, Jaishankar described the meeting as an “important step in advancing our ties and affirming the enduring friendship between India and Afghanistan.” He noted that while the two leaders had previously spoken over the phone—after the Pahalgam terrorist attack and the Kunar and Nangarhar earthquake—this in-person dialogue allowed for a more detailed exchange of perspectives and identification of shared priorities.

Jaishankar emphasised India’s continued interest in Afghanistan’s “development and progress,” stating that the two countries could now discuss maintaining existing Indian projects, completing previously committed initiatives, and exploring new development priorities. He highlighted the shared concern over cross-border terrorism, noting India’s appreciation for Afghanistan’s sensitivity to India’s security concerns and their solidarity after the Pahalgam attack.

“We have a common commitment towards growth and prosperity. However, these are endangered by the shared threat of cross-border terrorism that both our nations face. We must coordinate efforts to combat terrorism in all its forms,” Jaishankar said, according to Indian Express. He reaffirmed India’s commitment to Afghanistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence.

In response, Muttaqi described India as a “close friend” and expressed Afghanistan’s desire for relations based on mutual respect, covering political, trade, and people-to-people engagement. He underscored that the Islamic Emirate would not allow its territory to be used to threaten other nations.

In addition to the embassy upgrade, Jaishankar announced a range of aid and development assistance. According to Indian Express, India will initiate six new projects, provide 20 ambulances, five handed over personally by Jaishankar, deliver MRI and CT scan machines to hospitals, supply vaccines and cancer medicines, and offer food assistance in Kabul. He also reaffirmed India’s support for housing reconstruction for earthquake-affected areas in Kunar and for forcibly repatriated Afghan refugees.

Jaishankar further highlighted cooperation in water management, trade, education, and sports. He noted India’s readiness to assist in sustainable water resource management, explore mining opportunities, expand educational avenues for Afghan students, and support Afghan cricket development. He also mentioned that a new visa module introduced in April 2025 has increased the number of visas issued to Afghan nationals across medical, business, and student categories.

Muttaqi, whose visit to India runs from October 9 to 16 following UN Security Council approval, will also travel to Agra and Deoband seminary and meet Afghan communities and businesses in India. According to Indian Express, this marks the first visit by a Taliban foreign minister to India and represents a notable shift in Delhi’s engagement with the Taliban.

Accordidng to Indian Express, India’s last high-level political contact with the Taliban occurred in 1999–2000, when then External Affairs Minister Jaswant Singh engaged with Taliban Foreign Minister Wakil Ahmed Muttawakil after the Kandahar hijacking of Indian Airlines flight IC-814. Muttaqi has represented the Taliban in international forums since assuming the foreign minister role in August 2021.

Ahead of the visit, on October 7, India joined the Taliban, Pakistan, China, and Russia in opposing a US plan to take over the Bagram Air Base, signalling a nuanced diplomatic position.

(With inputs from Indian Express)

